UPenn alumnus and donor Jon Huntsman Jr. says his alma mater needs to fire its president.

Liz Magill has come under fire for her congressional testimony about anti-Semitism on campus.

Huntsman said of his removal, “It’s not even up for debate at this point. Just a simple IQ test.”

Huntsman, whose family has donated millions of dollars to the university, told CNN, “Let’s make this great institution shine once again. Unless the trustees step up and completely break ties with the current leadership, Until then, we’re stuck with the past. Full stop.” Special statement on Thursday.

The former Utah governor and former U.S. ambassador said, “It’s not even up for debate at this point. Just a simple IQ test.”

Liz Magill, who will take over as president of the university in July 2022, faced criticism this week over her congressional testimony about anti-Semitism on campus.

When Magill was repeatedly asked whether calling for the genocide of the Jewish people would violate his university’s rules on bullying and harassment, he said, “If speech turns into conduct, it could be harassment.”

Magill has since clarified his comments to Congress, but calls for his resignation have intensified.

Huntsman’s statement Thursday comes two months after he said his family would freeze donations over the university’s response to the Israel-Hamas war.

Huntsman wrote in a letter to Magill in October, “To outsiders, it appears that Penn has gone so deeply astray that it has become almost impossible to recognize him.”

“Silence is anti-Semitism and the anti-Semitism that higher education was created to address,” Huntsman said in the letter.

Three generations of Huntsman have studied at the University of Pennsylvania. Huntsman’s late father attended Wharton on a scholarship before becoming CEO of chemical giant Huntsman Corp. Huntsman Jr. himself graduated in 1987 with a degree in political science.

Huntsman has donated millions of dollars to the university over the past three decades. According to the university’s student newspaper, the family funded the Huntsman Program in International Studies and Business, a dual degree program in liberal arts and business.

Representatives for Huntsman and the University of Pennsylvania did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

