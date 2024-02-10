Jon Cryer isn’t eager to reunite with his former “Two and a Half Men” co-star Charlie Sheen.

The Emmy winner was promoting the new NBC show “Extended Family” on Friday when the hosts of “The View” asked him if he’d ever reprise his role as Alan Harper on “Two and a Half Men.” Will agree to. Cryer, who starred alongside Sheen on the CBS series for years, didn’t mince words.

“The thing for me is, when ‘Two and a Half Men’ was going on, Charlie was probably the highest paid actor on television,” he said on the talk show. “And there is no one who has surpassed the huge amount of money he has earned. And yet he blew it.”

Cryer continued, “So you have to think in a way, I love him, I wish him well and he lives the rest of his life in good health, but I don’t know that I want to do business with him Or not for any length of time.”

After Sheen departed from the series, the show continued until 2015 and he was replaced by Ashton Kutcher.

Sheen, who played Cryer’s brother, was fired after criticizing “Two and a Half Men” creator Chuck Lorre in an interview. His unruly behavior at the time led to endless memes and a failed stand-up career.

The “Platoon” star has since bounced back from that lifestyle and has reportedly rekindled his relationship with Lorre, leading “The View” panelist Sara Haines to ask Cryer if “To End Is there any chance of a reboot of “A Half Men”. Future – to wavering results.

“Oh, oh God, oh God,” Cryer said on the talk show. “Yeah, I don’t know how that happens. I mean, the thing is, Charlie is doing much better now, which is wonderful. He and I haven’t spoken in a few years, but he’s doing a lot better, which I’m obviously very happy about.”

Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2004.

“And obviously Chuck Lorre, who produced ‘Two and a Half Men’ … one of the hardest things for him when ‘Two and a Half Men’ broke the way it did was that he “Really thought he was Charlie’s friend, and that loss was really heartbreaking for him.”

Sheen infamously demanded $3 million per episode in a “Today Show” interview after his exit, saying he was “tired of pretending I’m not special.”

Cryer, who said on “The View” that Sheen and Lorre’s reconciliation is “really sweet”, was almost certain to reunite with Sheen. The idea from Cryer, who previously detailed her time with Sheen before things went “off the rails,” only came after “The View” panelist Ana Navarro suggested that Cryer get the same payment, though. .

“There you go,” Cryer said. “That seems fair.”

