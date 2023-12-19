Jolt Energy Storage Technologies graduates from Shell GameChanger Accelerator powered by NREL, launches commercialization strategy

Organic, grid-scale energy storage technology being developed as a vanadium alternative for redox flow batteries.

HOLLAND, MI, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jolt Energy Storage Technologies today announced its graduation from the Shell GameChanger Accelerator™ operated by NREL (GCXN). The program provides cleantech start-ups with access to the incubation expertise of the Shell GameChanger program as well as NREL’s world-class research and facilities. Jolt, which is developing organic energy storage materials for grid-storage applications, has partnered with NREL’s testing support to make major advances in the long-term sustainability and performance of its materials. Furthermore, the program helped lay the groundwork to identify key economic drivers and the market feasibility of biological solutions compared to existing technology.

All of Jolt’s organic materials have achieved life cycle testing of more than 6,000 cycles and an energy density reaching 30 Wh/l. For reference, this level of energy density is equivalent to vanadium energy storage, a leading technology for grid-storage.

Jack Johnson, Co-Founder and COO of Jolt, said, “GCXN allows Jolt to improve and validate our technology during a critical stage of start-up, when limitations on access to funding and talent have hindered progress in fundamental technology. were major obstacles.” “Our nation and the world will need large-scale, reliable, affordable energy storage to support the expansion of renewable generation. Our technology will enable this without reliance on rare earth metals or foreign mining and supplies.

In an August report, McKinsey projected a nearly 500% increase in the need for battery energy storage system capacity by 2030, reflecting the need for diverse and increasingly scalable technology solutions. As Jolt graduates the GCXN program, he is now turning to a strategy to prepare a product for commercialization.

“The support provided by NREL and Shell is an example of a game changer in helping solve technical and economic challenges with new technologies,” said Dr. Tom Gwar, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Jolt. “This program effort can yield low-cost, long-life, recyclable, and safe technologies from existing U.S. chemical manufacturing infrastructure by using U.S. sources of materials.”

Jolt has already attracted several successful funding rounds and currently hopes to conduct a Series A fundraising by early 2024 to help bring this technology to market. The company will then focus on formulating material products for implementation in large-scale redox flow applications.

About Jolt Energy Storage Technologies

Jolt is highlighting the power of organic materials as a clean and safe option for large-scale energy storage. The company is committed to using easily accessible, carbon-based materials to achieve the clean energy solutions that America needs for both ecological and economic sustainability. More information at www.jolt-energy.com.

About GCXN

The Shell GameChanger Accelerator™ powered by NREL (GCXN) is a multi-million dollar, multi-year program developed in collaboration with Shell GameChanger and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to advance the exploration of emerging clean technologies. Can be done and taken forward. To dramatically change the future global energy landscape. GCxN identifies promising startup companies through an ecosystem of over 60 cleantech business incubators, accelerators and universities with up to $250,000 in non-reciprocating funding in the form of technical expertise to develop and demonstrate new energy technologies. Provides access. GCxN is made possible by funding through Shell GameChanger. GCxN is administered by NREL, based in Golden, Colo. Find out more at https://gcxnrel.com/.

