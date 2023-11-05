Johnson's first moves show he'll stick with House GOP hardliners

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

New House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) took office promising to unify his fractured GOP conference and work with House Democrats on issues including government spending, the national debt and defending Israel against Hamas terrorist attacks. Did.

His first full week in office was marked by measures that created a rift not only between liberals and conservatives, but also between the House and the Senate. And with less than two weeks before a potential government shutdown, Johnson’s early moves represent a difficult path forward for bipartisan agreement.

Johnson advocated for, and the GOP-controlled House passed, legislation that conditioned $14.3 billion in aid to Israel on curtailing the IRS’s ability to audit corporations and high-income earners. Non-partisan analysts say the provision made the bill more expensive to pay rather than paying for it, even though the ostensible idea behind the cuts was to save money. The Senate and White House immediately rejected the measure.

To avoid a government shutdown, Johnson introduced a “laddering” plan to fund individual agencies and federal programs with separate rolling deadlines until a larger spending bill became law, then Showdowns were arranged again and again. And he told Senate GOP counterparts that the House would only consider aid for Ukraine’s war against Russia if it was paired with a change in immigration policy.

Lawmakers and insiders say the early legislative action is a sign of the historic weakness Johnson has brought to the table. Johnson was Republicans’ fourth choice to replace Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was removed from the speakership in October after passing bipartisan legislation to prevent a government shutdown and extend spending laws through this month. . The new president has never chaired a Congress committee and is a weak political fundraiser. She has earned a reputation as a fiscal policy expert, yet she has focused much of her congressional career on social issues, particularly limiting abortion access and LBGTQ+ rights.

His first spending proposals see him seeking leverage in negotiations with the Democratic Senate and the Biden administration. Conservatives have applauded this approach, seeing Johnson’s hardline tactics as a way to shift the starting point of policy discussions to the right.

A senior GOP aide, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe lawmakers’ private conversations, said the strategy is akin to Johnson starting a drive toward the end zone with the ball at the 50 yard line instead of his own 25.

But others say Johnson risks getting himself into the same trouble that faced his predecessor – allowing his hard-right wing to dictate the starting point of negotiations without leaving room for concessions. By giving.

“He’s our most inexperienced speaker, and I think it shows,” Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), a member of the House Appropriations Committee, told The Washington Post on Friday. “I think the benefit of the conversation has largely left the building.”

Johnson’s aides did not respond to requests for comment. The Speaker had told reporters last week that the country was facing difficult challenges.

“I truly believe that the future of our republic may be decided in the next 12 to 14 months. It is a difficult time,” he said. “We go into it very composed. “It was a whirlwind first week on the job.”

How Johnson handles fiscal controversies could define his speakership by the end of the year. The government will shut down on November 18 without a bipartisan spending agreement. If Congress does not pass a long-term spending bill by the end of the year, sweeping cuts to federal programs would begin in late April. Ukraine is in desperate need of funds to continue its defense against Russian aggression. Israel needs munitions to resupply its Iron Dome defense system and support the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The humanitarian crisis is raging in cinemas around the world. All require significant amounts of federal spending.

“He doesn’t have experience, and he’s a big question mark. It’s ridiculous when all the appropriators say they don’t know who this guy is,” said a person briefed on government funding negotiations, who spoke candidly about Johnson’s early tenure there, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It’s going to be a litmus test, and he’s going to have to make battlefield decisions. The honeymoon is about to end in the next few weeks when they will have to make some really tough decisions.

The House GOP’s Israel strategy that emerged this week came after a brainstorming session at the Heritage Foundation, a leading conservative policy think tank.

Senior GOP leadership staffers and advisers gathered at the group’s offices on Monday to discuss how Johnson should pay for Israel aid, according to two people with knowledge of the meeting. At one point, one person in the room suggested a two-year extension of the tariffs to raise billions of dollars to offset the cost of aid, the people said. President Biden’s repeal of some clean energy tax credits to pay for the aid was also on the table.

But GOP leadership quickly rejected those ideas, fearing that custom fees could be construed as a tax increase. Even cutting clean energy credits would represent a tax increase on businesses. Instead, GOP officials worked together to repeal part of Biden’s $80 billion expansion of the IRS, a policy they say Democrats have already shown they are willing to sacrifice for more pressing goals. Are ready to make sacrifices. President Biden and Senate Democrats agreed to a total of $20 billion in a June deal to suspend the federal debt ceiling.

A spokesperson for the think tank did not respond to a request for comment.

“The new speaker told the Conservative leadership, ‘This is what we’re going to go with,’ ” a person briefed on internal discussions said on condition of anonymity. “It was absolutely Johnson’s call.”

But the IRS cuts won’t exactly pay for Israel’s aid — they will make it more expensive by reducing the tax agency’s ability to audit high-income earners and tax evaders. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that it would cost the government $26.8 billion in tax revenue.

Republican lawmakers and aides acknowledged that the IRS cuts, as many of them described them, were the “lowest hanging fruit” they could describe. Uniting the conference in passing federal spending cuts and Israel funding.

This strategy angered Democrats, who generally viewed support for Israel as a non-partisan issue, before the vote. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) voted for the bill, citing his Jewish heritage and long-standing U.S. strategic support for Israel, but said Johnson’s move posed a threat to future emergency funding requests. Has established a dangerous model, which Congress generally does not offset. Budget cuts.

“Not only does this set a terrible precedent from a national security perspective, but the next Superstorm Sandy or Hurricane Harvey or the next Hurricane Ian or the fires or floods in California — now every time emergency supplements are needed, they’re going to see a bite.” For,” he told The Post.

The GOP’s narrow House majority — they could only lose four votes — has forced their ideological factions to debate the contours of every bill sent to the Senate this year. Republicans largely agree that they should pass the most conservative legislation possible, with hopes that negotiations between the two houses of Congress and the White House will eventually result in a weaker, but still conservative measure that will be signed by the President. would end.

More pragmatic Republicans began the year pushing for legislation that could pass the Democratic Senate, but they gave up that fight as they realized those bills could never pass the House. They have opted to support more conservative versions for the sake of party unity, and many moderate Republicans have privately acknowledged that they will likely vote for the remaining – and highly controversial – fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills because They know that none of them will become law for them. Current form. Broadly speaking, the House is proposing to spend much less money than the Senate, particularly on domestic programs, or than McCarthy and Biden agreed to spend in the debt ceiling talks.

Many Republicans are worried that now that they have used the IRS trick for Israel aid, they will have to find another target for future cuts. Biden and Senate leaders of both parties are still seeking supplemental funding for Ukraine and countering Chinese aggression in the Pacific. And on the domestic front, appropriators anticipate needing another emergency bill for natural disaster relief.

Johnson formally introduced himself to the Senate GOP during a luncheon Wednesday, where Republicans in the upper chamber said they were “receptive” to his message, but made clear there was a lot of work to be done in a short period of time. Are.

Senator John Hoeven (R-N.D.) said, “We look forward to working with them and moving these bills forward and governing.”

According to senators in the room, Johnson told skeptics that he no longer just represents his western Louisiana district, but stands for all GOP viewpoints across the country.

He appeared to be apparently softening his stance on support for Ukraine. He was at first skeptical about sending additional aid to the war-torn nation, but acknowledged that a large majority of Senate Republicans still support more funding, as do a significant number of House Republicans. But Johnson also repeatedly said the House would consider Ukraine aid independently of other national security funding requests, other than changes to immigration policy — a violation of his barely weeks-old commitment to single-topic bills.

A bipartisan group led by Sens. James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) has begun drafting a potential immigration policy compromise that could accompany the Ukraine bill. This would include new restrictions on asylum claims and changes to parole requirements for individuals caught crossing the US-Mexico border illegally.

People close to the process say such a deal is still a long way off; Immigration is a highly contentious issue, and the compromises being discussed in the closed-door talks are likely to infuriate voters in the political bases of both parties.

Yet many conservatives who believe the Senate trivializes the House proposals rejected the idea and instead suggested the Senate pass the House GOP border security bill.

“They are already negotiating against themselves. We passed HR 2,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) said, referencing the hard-line border bill he helped shape. “Start with HR 2, then talk to us.”

“I personally think they should bring their members to HC5 [the House GOP meeting room],” said Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.), “to talk about what they’re willing to work on and what they can accomplish and to understand what we need to work on and Are not willing to achieve.”

