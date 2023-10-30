Speaker-elect Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Sunday that he is considering subpoenaing President Biden’s son Hunter Biden in connection with the House investigation into the Biden family’s foreign business dealings.

Asked on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” whether he expected to subpoena Hunter Biden, Johnson said, “I’m considering that. I think it’s important to take drastic action in a critical time.” is needed, and perhaps it is too late.”

Noting that there has not been a “full decision” yet, Johnson said he is consulting with the lawyers involved, pointing to his experience as a lawyer.

“We’re trying to move forward very aggressively on some of these,” Johnson said. “I think the American people deserve these answers. And I think our skepticism about all this, the evidence we’ve gathered so far, as you know, led many of us to fear that this was the worst that could happen.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced last month that he was moving to launch an official impeachment inquiry into Biden after House Republicans launched a sweeping investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

The investigation by House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has examined Hunter Biden’s time on the board of a Ukrainian energy company when his father was vice president. Were.

Those leading the investigation allege that Biden and members of his family, including Hunter, benefited financially from foreign business deals as a result of Biden’s position as a leader.

However, the House investigation did not find that Biden directly benefited financially from his son’s business deals or prove that he made any policy decisions because of them.

These investigations were put on hold after eight Republicans joined all House Democrats in calling for McCarthy to be removed from the top job earlier this month. Republicans seeking to regain the lead faced infighting within their own party, prolonging the vacancy for the speakership.

While Representative Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) served as acting chair, no committee meetings were held as a result of lower chamber inactivity.

Johnson was elected as the 56th Speaker of the House last Wednesday, essentially resuming normal House functioning.

Pressed on whether the House impeachment inquiry could lead to official impeachment, Johnson kept his cards somewhat close to his chest.

“We’ll see, Maria,” Johnson replied. “I served on jurisdictional committees and judiciary is one of them. I think our presidents have done an extraordinary job. You’ve talked to them all, Jamie Comer and Jim Jordan and [Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.)]On oversight and judiciary and ways and means [committees],

Saying he is “encouraging” these investigations, Johnson said it is “a constitutional responsibility to follow where the truth leads.”

“We don’t use this for political and partisan games, as the Democrats have done twice against Donald Trump,” Johnson said. “We are going to follow the law and follow the Constitution. And I think we—you and I—have a suspicion about where this might lead. But we’ll let the evidence speak for itself.”

