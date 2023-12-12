Johns Hopkins renames entrepreneurship center after Pava Lapeyre

Johns Hopkins University is renaming a facility in honor of Hopkins alumnus and tech CEO Pava Lapeyre, who was murdered in September.

Fast Forward U, a center at Remington for students interested in creating startup companies, will be named the Pava Marie LePere Center for Entrepreneurship. The university unveiled the honor at a memorial service for LaPere on Saturday, attended by Governor Wes Moore and Mayor Brandon Scott.

Christy Viskiel, executive director of Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, said LaPere, 26, played a key role in forming the center five years ago. LaPere, who started four businesses in college, including becoming co-founder and CEO of Ecomap Technologies, told Viskill that Hopkins needed to provide a space for student entrepreneurs.

Hopkins is also committing $2 million to the endowment for the center.

Fast Forward U was founded to help students bring their ideas to market, Visciel said. LaPere, who graduated in 2019, designed an accelerator program as a student that gave other students mentorship and funding to advance a product. Hopkins later adopted his design.

“A lot of the things we do with students — building teams, raising money, writing business plans — are because of their energy and their effort,” Viskiel said. “Honoring her and acknowledging what she brought to the university is keeping alive the spirit that she hoped Johns Hopkins would bring to entrepreneurs.”

LaPere was found dead in her apartment building in the Mount Vernon neighborhood in late September. Jason Billingsley, 32, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death and is being held without bail.

LaPere, who first moved to Baltimore from her hometown of Tucson, Arizona, was a real mentor to many in the city, advocating for entrepreneurship and diverse leadership, Viskill said.

EcoMap Technologies, which has about 30 employees and whose main customers are government agencies, nonprofits, universities, and industry associations, publishes data maps and contact lists of business, nonprofit, legal, and venture capital networks across the country, Including an overview of the Blacks of Baltimore. Owned business community.

His family and Johns Hopkins University President Ron Daniels agreed to name the center after LaPere, saying it would keep his legacy and energy alive, Viskiel said.

