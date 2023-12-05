John Woo’s journey from tech investor to blockchain entrepreneur and Web3 champion Cornell Chronicle

“I am forever grateful for the way Cornell has helped shape my life,” says blockchain entrepreneur John Wu ’92, president of Ava Labs and a graduate of the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management. Recalling numerous instances when faculty, staff and alumni opened doors for him, he draws a clear connection between his experiences as a student, his Wall Street career as a tech investor, and the Cornell connection that led to He became a technocrat. entrepreneur, and why he’s happy to be back on campus to give students a businessman’s perspective.

One professor who was an early guide and mentor was Deborah Streeter, now professor emerita at the Dyson School. “She taught a markets class that was very commodity-focused,” says Wu, “and she helped me get a summer internship at the New York Cotton Mercantile Exchange, where I learned a lot about how marketplaces work and how to create two.” Experience gained. -sided market.”

When he decided he wanted to learn more about the Wall Street markets and how the financial services industry works, Cornell Career Services connected him with an alumnus who was a senior managing director at a well-known Wall Street firm and who Wu welcomed. Two hours, then answered questions over lunch.

After graduating from Cornell, Wu became a buy-side investor at Tiger Management, a hedge fund, and worked as a buy-side technology investor during most of his career. For him, finance and technology have always been interconnected because, he says, “I love all kinds of innovation – not just from a pure technology perspective, but innovative ways of governing, innovative business models, how to be creative And how to do new things as society changes.”

Now, Wu is working to change how financial services technology infrastructure works through Web3 and the Avalanche blockchain – technology developed at Cornell by Emin Gün Cerer and two of his PhD students. Sirer, then an associate professor of computer science at Cornell University, founded Ava Labs in 2019, stepping away from his faculty role at Cornell to focus solely on developing applications of the technology.

