John Whitney, radio and television entrepreneur who had a difficult time as Director General of the IBA – obituary

But he is said to have disliked dealing with officials and bureaucracy, and his leadership of the IBA brought Downing Street and Tory backlash in allowing the 1988 Thames Television documentary Death on the Rock, about the murder of three unarmed IRA members. Had to face the wrath of the bench. Gibraltar, screening will be carried out by SAS.

There was also controversy when the Joan Collins mini-series Sins (1987), which featured scenes of torture, murder and attempted rape, was screened during prime family time.

Although David Glencross, director of television at the IBA, acknowledged that the organization was partly responsible for the scheduling, Whitney summoned all 15 ITV managing directors to the IBA’s headquarters and reportedly threatened them if scenes such as Sins were shown. Their contracts will expire. Shown again before the watershed. He was accused of panicking over a newspaper uproar and being afraid of the Prime Minister, Mrs. Thatcher.

Whitney was a cultured, thoughtful man, and a generous and intelligent supporter of the arts and charity. Whatever his failings at the IBA, he was widely respected as a person: “extremely decent” was one description of him.

In April 1989, no doubt with a sigh of relief, Whitney resigned from the Authority 18 months before his contract was due to take over as managing director of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group. He described his move as a return to the real world.

The IBA itself did not last long under his tenure. It was replaced by the Independent Television Commission in January 1991.

John Norton Braithwaite Whitney was born on 20 December 1930 into a Quaker family and educated at Leighton Park Friends’ School, where he showed entrepreneurial talent by making and renting out crystal sets to fellow pupils – until he received a master’s degree. Was not seized in the hostel raid.

His career began as soon as he left school, when he set up his own business recording weddings and bar mitzvahs, which he sold to guests one at a time. At the age of 21, initially working from a telephone box, he formed Ross Radio Productions, which specialized in creating and producing radio programs for use by sponsors on Radio Luxembourg.

The company became successful, attracting major advertisers, obtaining UK rights to the Autocue prompting system and providing Whitney with the means to purchase a Rolls-Royce.

