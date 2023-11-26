John Travolta opens up about near-death experience while flying his family on a plane

John Travolta is opening up about the strange moment he thought he was “going to die.”

While attending the London premiere of Disney+’s short film, “The Shepherd,” the actor told the audience he could relate to the film, which tells the story of a young pilot who suffers from electrical problems on board. Suffering, as he had a near-death experience during the flight. the sky.

Travolta, 69, who is a licensed pilot, said the crash occurred when he “experienced a complete electrical failure” while on board with his family.

“I actually experienced a complete electrical failure, not in Vampire, but in a corporate jet over Washington, DC,” Travolta told Variety. “So when I read [Frederick Forsyth’s book of the same name]This resonated even more because of my personal experience.

He further recalled: “I knew what it felt like to think you were going to die. I had two nice jet engines, but I had no instruments, no electrics, nothing. And I thought it was over.”

John Travolta said his shock at the death was something of a “miracle”.

Although Travolta didn’t reveal when the incident occurred, the longtime actor did talk about the shocking incident from nearly 30 years ago in a New Yorker feature.

Travolta told the outlet in 1995 that he was forced to make an emergency landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

“I suffered the equivalent of seven failures – infectious failures,” Travolta said, explaining that his “transducer rectifier” was not working.

The “Pulp Fiction” star said: “I claimed emergency on the radio. And then everything went away. I had a gyro. No flaps. No reverse thrust. When I fly, I get great fairings in there. And I found that I was cool. In flying school, they give you what they call a black cockpit. So I felt like I’d been there before.”

According to The Washington Post, the actor was flying from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Rockland, Maine, to celebrate his 7-month-old son’s first Thanksgiving.

During his appearance in London this week, Travolta said his shock at the death was somewhat of a “miracle”.

Travola recalled, “And then as if by some miracle, we descended to a lower altitude according to the rules.” “I looked at the Washington, D.C., monument and recognized that Washington National Airport was right next to it, and I landed that way [pilot Freddie Hooke] Does in the movie.”

Based on a novel by Frederick Forsyth, ‘The Shepherd’ stars Travolta, Ben Radcliffe, Steven Mackintosh and Millie Kent. The short film will premiere on Disney+ on December 1st.

