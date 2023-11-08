John Stamos explains why Full House worked despite critics hating it, and I couldn’t agree more

John Stamos on Full House.

Despite being off the air for decades now, most of the cast entire house Hitt remained positive and candid about their time on the ABC sitcom, which was apparently instrumental in getting most of the band back together for Netflix. fuller house, The cast member most vocal about his years on the show is arguably John Stamos, who always played the gentle and lovable Uncle Jesse. At least, beloved by fans like me, since critics at the time weren’t so fond of the sitcom during its network run.

The beloved sitcom actor recently sat down with Willie Geist sunday today To discuss his new memoir. if you had told me, as well as his time on the family sitcom. In a candid moment, Stamos talked about what it’s like to star in a hit show that critics generally have no interest in. Stamos told Geist:

I had critics in my ear for a long time, and critics hated the show. But they missed the mark; instead of sophistication came sweetness. And the brain moved aside, and it gave room for the heart to feel something. You know, it became everyone’s family.

even if i don’t get it entire house With the tattoos to prove it, I’m totally a fan of the Tanner family, and I’m so grateful that Stamos didn’t allow the negative opinions of critics to impact his role and time on the series. I dare say this show would be nothing without Uncle Jesse. Stamos himself claims that Bob Saget’s Danny Tanner “was the glue” that held the TV family together, but in my mind Uncle Jesse was the true heart of the series.

Furthermore, critics do not always know what the audience wants. Not everything needs to be sophisticated and/or thought-provoking. Sometimes, TV viewers just want to sit with the characters they love and forget about their problems for a few hours of the day. that’s exactly it entire house gave its fans, which is a big reason why it remains culturally relevant even today.

As Stamos said, the Tanners really became everyone’s family in a way, as many other sitcom families often do. i watched religiously entire house It aired in reruns when it aired as part of Nick at Nite’s programming, and I can still remember my favorite episodes verbatim. Sure, the series was never nominated for an Emmy Award, but critical acclaim can only take a show so far. Longevity is ingrained in the minds of fans, and as TGIF Classic continues to attract viewers from around the world, This will last.

Despite being one of the more outspoken artists at present, Stamos wasn’t always thrilled with his role. In fact, he recently revealed how nervous he was while filming the pilot, especially with two kids on set! Thankfully, just as the critics were wrong, so was Stamos’s nervousness. Although there have been some ups and downs in the cast in recent years, including the highly publicized feud between Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, it seems like nothing can spoil Stamos’ time on the sitcom. And for that I am grateful!

Fans can see Stamos again in all his Uncle Jesse glory by streaming all eight seasons of the sitcom with an active Hulu subscription. The series is also available to fans with an active Max subscription. If you can’t get enough Tenors, head over to Netflix to join the next generation Fuller House. And don’t forget to pick up Stamos’ memoir wherever books are sold.

