John Oliver once again roasts Jim Cramer, highlights Ringo Starr's "sadistic" 'Thomas the Tank Engine' series

John Oliver is once again facing off against CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Fresh from signing a new three-year deal with HBO, as reported by Deadline last week last week tonight host dinged mad Money Hosted in a section of trains.

Oliver Hunter was discussing Harrison, the train executive responsible for introducing precision scheduled railroading.

“You know it’s fantastic if a person is backed by great sound effects at such a prestigious show. Big Bucks Word Puke with Captain Money Clown“He joked.

It’s his latest turn at cashing in on former hedge fund manager Cramer. In July 2022, he took Cramer to task for not sounding the alarm sooner on inflation, and earlier this year he mocked him for his views on crypto.

Oliver also reminded viewers of the darker tone of the “sadistic” children’s TV series narrated by Ringo Starr. thomas the tank engine A few times during the episode.

“The British version of Thomas did not become popular. An episode whose premise is ‘Stop complaining about work or we’ll throw you in a pit forever’ has become one of the most disturbing episodes of children’s TV ever. Blues CluesWhere Blue reveals herself to be the Zodiac Killer,” he said.

“There are children’s shows, and then there are British children’s shows. And that’s who I am and it’s true, like this,” Oliver said.

Oliver ends the episode with his own epiphany. thomas the tank engine, a description of the dangers of the present rail system. was narrated by what do we do in the shadows Star Matt Berry.

At the beginning of the episode, last week tonight also posted his tribute to Norman Lear, who died last week at the age of 101, by including him in his opening credits.

