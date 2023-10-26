“The best report Benzinga has ever produced”

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Obit is thrilled to announce that John Linden, a well-known figure in the gaming industry and a pioneer in the world of Web3 gaming, has joined its advisory board. With his extensive experience and visionary insight, John will be instrumental in helping Obit navigate the exciting possibilities that Web3 gaming and crypto payments bring forth.

Web3 Gaming represents the future of the gaming industry, with blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) revolutionizing the way players interact with digital assets and in-game economies. As CEO of Mythical Games, a company dedicated to building player-owned economies and partnering with leading game developers and publishers, John Obit brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Advisory Board.

Under his leadership, Mythical Games became a unicorn company as John has led groundbreaking projects, including the first game, Blankos.com, which exemplifies the potential of blockchain technology in gaming. Additionally, John played a key role in his previous position, where he was responsible for initiatives such as Call of Duty: Elite and expanding the Call of Duty franchise into mobile.

John Linden shared, “Web3 technologies are reshaping the way we interact with digital assets, creating exciting opportunities for innovation. I am excited to join Obit’s advisory board and bring Web3 to everyday consumers. I am thrilled to contribute to their mission of establishing an accessible gateway for payments. I see Obit technology as a strong way for gamers to become part of the tradeable economy by easily trading their favorite games while they have their There is also convenience in using these assets in everyday life.”

Oobit, a leading mobile payments app, provides gamers with a way to spend their Web3 gaming tokens anywhere, seamlessly connecting the world of play-to-earn with everyday transactions, giving users a seamless experience similar to Apple Pay. Provides a smooth and convenient experience.

Amram Adar, CEO of Obit, commented, “We are excited to have John Linden on board. His insight and experience will be invaluable as we strive to facilitate seamless spending of tokens earned through Web3 gaming and play-to-earn activities.” We do.”

Obit’s mission to establish itself as the gateway to Web3 payments perfectly complements John’s expertise in the Web3 gaming economy. As Oobit is actively enhancing its capabilities to bridge the gap between the growing areas of Web3, DeFi and everyday payments. The company is committed to achieving mass adoption and establishing itself as a key player in the Web3 payments ecosystem.

about obit

Oobit is a leading mobile payments app that offers a seamless way to pay with crypto in-store and globally. Users can enjoy a convenient and seamless crypto Tap & Pay experience like Apple Pay, ensuring merchants receive fiat currency while using the existing Visa/MasterCard point-of-sale system. Since 2017, Oobit has been leading the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment for goods and services. The app is designed to provide a secure, practical and user-friendly solution for individuals to seamlessly use their crypto in everyday transactions.

About mythological games

Recognized by Forbes’ Disruptive Technology Companies to Watch in 2019 and by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021, Mythical is a next-generation game technology company that leverages blockchain technology for tools that enable players, creators, artists and Worthy is building a Web 3 gaming ecosystem by leveraging NFTs. Brands and game developers become stakeholders and owners in new “play and own” game economies.

Led by gaming industry veterans, the team specializes in building games around player-owned economies and helped develop major franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Marvel Strike Force, and Skylanders Is.

The Mythical platform protects gamers who may be new to the blockchain through custodial wallets for their digital items, while giving advanced players the freedom to link their own wallets through bridges between the Mythical Chain and the public mainnet. Let’s give. With its “gamers-first” focus, the Mythical platform ensures that players do not need to dive into the intricacies of blockchain to enjoy ownership of their digital collections and have a great gaming experience.

Media Contact: Araminta [email protected]

