John Lewis to open health clinics in stores next month

Department store chain John Lewis is launching health clinics within its stores in the latest move to expand its offering in the face of tough retail trading conditions.

The group has teamed up with diagnostics firm Randox Health to set up the clinic, which offers whole-body health checks to identify early signs of health problems.

Customers will be able to get tested for vitamin deficiencies, hormone imbalances and major health concerns, among other services.

The first Randox clinic will open at its High Wycombe store, where customers will be able to book appointments from December 18.

This will be followed by further openings of John Lewis stores in Bluewater in December and Cheltenham in January, with the aim of potentially further expanding its 34-strong estate.

The move will add to its existing in-store services such as opticians, wellness and beauty clinics.

It comes as the group looks to boost shopper footfall at its department stores, which have seen sales fall sharply in recent years.

In September, the wider John Lewis Partnership (JLP), which also runs the Waitrose supermarket business, reported a loss of £59 million for the six months to 29 July and warned that its transformation was two years ahead of plan amid cost pressures. It will take more time.

Sales at its department stores fell 2% to £2.1bn in the first half.

The group is considering initiatives such as the launch of health clinics to further increase the number of shoppers visiting its stores, which it said at the time of its half-year results had grown by 8%.

Naomi Simcock, executive director of John Lewis, said: “As the trusted store for local communities across the country, we can play an important role by making services like health care and welfare more convenient and accessible.

“In Randox we have an experienced and innovative partner to expand our range of in-store services, helping customers actively manage their health and well-being.”

Customers will be able to sign up to Randox health programs starting at £295 for the Every Man and Every Woman plans.

The clinics, which run appointments with Randox healthcare professionals, will have staffed waiting areas and private consultation rooms.

Randox was founded in 1982 and performs approximately four billion tests each year, with operations in 145 countries.

It launched its direct-to-consumer brand, Randox Health, in 2008 and now has more than 20 clinics across the UK.

Details of the launch come after the JLP announced last month that boss Dame Sharon White would step down when her current five-year term ends in February 2025.

The former Ofcom chief joined the employee-owned business in early 2020 and has since led a major turnaround that has included closing a number of stores and a shift into new business areas such as rental accommodation.

