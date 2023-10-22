John Lewis is being criticized for affordable housing plans

John Lewis has been accused of creating “executive housing” after admitting that even 10 per cent of flats in one of its major developments could be affordable.

The partnership said in planning documents that it was striving to make 20 per cent of properties in its new development in the London suburb of Bromley affordable, but said it would “always provide at least 10 per cent affordable housing”.

It said it was “considered a significant benefit of the scheme and will make a significant contribution to the borough”.

However, London planning officials criticized the proposals as inadequate.

The Greater London Authority Planning Unit said in its assessment of the development: “Considering the scale of the proposed development on the site, the level of affordable housing proposed is well below expectations.”

Local politicians also criticized John Lewis. Bromley Liberal Democrats said: “This development will not solve Bromley’s housing crisis. We need deeply affordable homes – not more executive housing – so Bromley families can live here, raise their families and contribute to our economy.

“Instead this development is clearly designed to import high earners into Bromley to live here and take advantage of the excellent rail links to central London.”

John Lewis is also planning to build 428 homes in West Ealing, London – Cecchi Smith

The project is one of three rental home schemes planned by John Lewis as part of a drive to diversify away from retail. Mutual wants to build 353 one, two and three-bedroom flats above its Waitrose store in Bromley.

The latest submissions follow a lengthy consultation process with local people. At a meeting in Bromley in June, John Lewis executives told local people they were proposing to provide 20 per cent of affordable housing in the scheme.

John Lewis is still in talks with the council and the London authority in an attempt to increase the proportion of affordable housing in the development to 35 per cent.

A spokesperson for the John Lewis Partnership said: “We are proposing to bring much-needed homes to Bromley on a brownfield site, which will help tackle the housing shortage and we will continue to focus on maximizing the amount of affordable homes , which will target key workers.”

Warnings about a possible minimum number of affordable homes under the development risk increasing local frustration over the scheme, which has already come under fire from councillors.

Speaking to The Telegraph in July, Julie Ireland, head of Bromley’s Liberal Democrats, said the project was “absolutely not acceptable” and accused it of a lack of mutual respect.

John Lewis’s major property development is in West Ealing, London, where it is building 428 new homes.

