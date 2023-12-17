The JLP has drawn up plans to build two tower blocks in Bromley – one of which will be 24 storeys and the other 19 storeys – Waitrose

John Lewis has been forced to deny that its plans to build a 24-storey building in a London suburb would cause the project, dubbed “Waitrose Tower”, to loom over nearby homes.

Property experts appointed by the department store have argued that the design of a proposed residential tower on top of a Waitrose supermarket in Bromley, south-east London, means visibility “will often be fleeting and buildings will only be glimpsed”.

The John Lewis Partnership, which also owns Waitrose, has drawn up plans to build two tower blocks – one of which will be 24 storeys and the other 19 storeys – as well as smaller buildings nearby. The scheme will consist of 353 flats, which will be owned and let by John Lewis.

The Bromley proposals are a key part of John Lewis chairman Dame Sharon White’s plan to diversify the business away from its reliance on retail into new businesses such as property and financial services.

It argues that the development will provide much-needed affordable housing while also boosting the local economy.

However, proposed new construction in Bromley and another similar project in Ealing, west London, have faced strong local opposition.

John Lewis Partnership plans to build more than 400 flats above Waitrose in West Ealing – Cecchi Smith

A local resident said in a submission to Bromley Council last week: “The proposed structure is too tall and intrusive. I can’t see any benefit in the proposal for current local residents.

Another wrote: “The proposed development is obscene. Completely out of step with the city and setting a terrible precedent for future plans. Other smaller developments further up Masons Hill are perfectly acceptable but Waitrose Tower is not.

A third said: “This development is too much and too intense,” claiming it would be an “eyesore.” He added: “Why can’t it be a low-rise development with some parking below?”

The London Borough of Bromley’s conservation officer has called the development “excessively large and tall”, warning that it will overburden the local school and other older, smaller buildings nearby.

Consultancy Montagu Evans has been appointed by the John Lewis Partnership to address the concerns. Its experts have argued that the design and structure of the scheme means it will not have an “impact” on the surrounding area.

John Lewis is trying to counter criticism of his project ahead of a major planning committee meeting next month.

A planning officer will make his recommendation on whether or not to approve the development before the meeting.

As well as addressing concerns about the height of the block, John Lewis hired consultancy Glanville to respond to Metropolitan Police concerns that the Bromley development would prevent them from being able to get their cars out of a nearby station. Is preventing from.

As part of its plans, John Lewis wants to reduce the number of car parking spaces for attached Waitrose supermarkets, raising concerns of tailbacks on main roads as shoppers look for parking. Bromley Police Station is less than 200 meters from Waitrose.

Glanville claimed that more shoppers will become accustomed to not having to drive to the supermarket and will begin to use more public transportation, or have more products delivered to their homes.

John Lewis has also come under criticism over how much affordable housing is included in the scheme. The Telegraph revealed earlier this year that John Lewis had admitted that as little as 10 per cent of the flats in the Bromley project could be affordable, leading to allegations that it was building “executive housing”.

John Lewis is in talks with the council and the London authority on grant funding which could increase the proportion of affordable housing in the development to 35%.

A John Lewis spokesperson said: “We believe there is an opportunity to make better use of the town centre, a brownfield site, to provide more for the community we have been part of for 27 years.

“By converting the site we can provide much-needed energy efficient rental homes as well as communal space, play areas, a new Waitrose store and create new jobs. “We are continuing to respond to comments received as part of the planning process.”

