Hong Kong minister hits out at claims the city’s days as a global finance center are over

The market capitalization of Hong Kong’s stock exchange, which exceeds that of many of its rivals, has increased by more than 10 percent compared with the low point in October last year, he said.

He said recent data on the volume of transactions on the north side of the Bond Connect scheme and the value of new insurance policy premiums in the first three quarters also showed double-digit growth.

The Northbound Bond Connect scheme was launched in 2017 and allows international investors to trade in the mainland Chinese bond market.

“As an open economy, we are influenced by external factors,” he said. “Sometimes we take three steps forward and two steps back. This is normal and same everywhere. But we should not consider ourselves small.”

Chief Executive John Lee attends an event at the Hong Kong News-Expo Museum. Photo: Jonathan Wong

He said Hong Kongers should not underestimate his achievements, as he has transformed the city into a financial powerhouse.

“The intrinsic advantages of the Hong Kong people will not change because they are in our DNA,” he said.

Lee’s defense came after the Hang Seng index fell below 17,000 points last week. The benchmark has been in a downward trend since reaching a peak of 22,700.85 in January.

The gloomy market sentiment has also cooled Hong Kong’s initial public offering (IPO) market. Funds raised by share listings in the city fell 59 per cent year-on-year in the year to November 17, according to a report by global accounting firm EY.

The figures have prompted a wave of negative comments on mainland social media platforms, including comparisons of the building that houses the city’s stock exchange with a historical relic.

Financial Services and Treasury Secretary Christopher Hui Ching-yu hit back at the claims on Friday, saying the city’s status is “not a tall building or monument that can be brought down by pressure”.

Hui said macroeconomic factors such as the uncertain global economic outlook and unstable geopolitical conditions have restricted the short-term performance of Hong Kong’s financial market, especially share trading and IPOs.

City leader Lee said Saturday that authorities have introduced a number of measures to enhance the competitiveness of the financial market, such as reducing stock trading stamp duty, as outlined in his annual policy address in October.

“Opening up the market is also important for the financial centre, so we are reaching out to attract investment, such as attracting foreign companies to list and invest in Hong Kong,” he said.

Li revealed that he planned to visit Europe to advance cooperation in financial and business services, without specifying which countries he aimed to visit.

This visit will not be the first European tour of his administration. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po visited France, Britain and Germany in September, but did not meet any senior officials in London.

Li, who has been under US sanctions since 2020 following the imposition of a national security law imposed by Beijing, led trade delegations to the Middle East and Southeast Asia in February and July respectively.

Lee on Saturday also urged Hong Kongers to vote in the District Council elections on December 10.

He said it would be a “loss” if people gave up the chance to elect representatives of their community.

Lee said, “You have to go after someone you like, that’s how I won my wife over.” “You vote for the person who can help you the most.”

Authorities have launched an all-out effort to get residents to vote, with senior officials from the audit commission visiting a care home for the elderly on Saturday in the latest example to encourage voting.

Lee said he was pleased with his administration’s show of unity.

“The entire team is making a concerted effort like never before,” he said. “While this [effort] Importantly, what consoles me even more is that our team spirit has begun to develop in a positive direction, and is getting better and better.

