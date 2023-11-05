John Kerry on corporate climate finance: Money always behaves the same way

US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks to UAE Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Al-Mazrouei at the inaugural session of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in the capital Abu Dhabi in January, Credit – Karim Sahib-AFP/Getty Images

Since taking over as President Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry has spent much of his time motivating the private sector to act on climate change. I have heard this argument from him repeatedly over the years: Tackling climate change will require initiatives not only from governments but also from private capital and the private sector.

That perspective was in my mind when I spoke to him in Abu Dhabi this week. Kerry, along with ministers and envoys from around the world, was there in Dubai ahead of this year’s UN climate conference, known as COP28. Their goal was to make progress on key negotiating areas to set the stage for the upcoming conference and overcome differences between governments. But the private sector will also play a key role in determining whether COP28 is considered a success – especially when it comes to finding the trillions of dollars needed to finance the energy transition.

In our conversation, Kerry said the key to obtaining private climate finance lies in finding ways to profit for investors. “Money behaves in certain ways. This happens all the time. It will always be there. He wants the biggest return on investment, fastest return on investment or the best combination of both,” he says. “The bottom line: Is the deal bankable?”.

To create bankable deals, Kerry—along with the COP presidency and climate finance experts—is pursuing a model known as blended finance. Governments and development banks such as the World Bank provide funding for projects on generous terms, making it less risky for private investors to provide their capital. Analysis of blended finance network convergence showed that on average $1 of public investment can yield $4 from the private sector.

The goal of accelerating blended finance has received support from across the climate community, but the money has still been slow to arrive. A report released last month from Convergence found that dollars flowing through blended finance deals hit a ten-year low last year, just when there was a need for a pickup.

Kerry, among others, has made accelerating blended finance a key part of his agenda, but there is a big elephant in the room. Hybrid finance requires public money, and the US has struggled to put up its share. Kerry acknowledged the challenge of congressional funding for international climate measures, linking it to the growing political polarization since the 1990s. “Public funding must be part of the equation – and it is not enough. And that hasn’t been enough for a long time,” he says. “It’s really a reflection of the tough politics that have been created in our country.”

Of course, finance is just one part of the private sector’s role in climate negotiations. Kerry said some have backed away from their private sector climate commitments over the past few years, largely as a result of inflation and shareholder pressure. Still, he said “responsible” companies are stepping up and charging. “Maybe they don’t talk about it much, maybe they don’t emphasize it, but they’re doing it,” he says.

Controversially, a key industry at this year’s COP will be oil and gas. COP President, Sultan Al Jaber, is the CEO of the UAE’s national oil company, and has made engagement with the region a top priority. In our conversation, Kerry took no issue with involving oil and gas companies. “If you want them to do carbon capture storage, you want them to reduce their emissions, you want them to deal with methane, you want to do all these important things, you’re not going to be able to get them to do it if you’ They’re sitting there talking about closing their business,” he says.

Of course, there are many other issues looming over COP28. Has the ongoing crisis in Gaza – a relatively short distance from where we were sitting in Abu Dhabi – slowed down the discussion? “I really don’t think it’s happened yet,” Kerry told me. What about the debate over phasing out fossil fuels? “In order to phase out, you have to first phase out, phase out is the way to go,” he says. “And I believe the market is ultimately going to decide.” Right now, demand is outpacing fossil fuel production, he says, but long-term market signals suggest the world is getting cleaner.

Now the question is, will we get there fast? “It’s not clear that we will. In fact, right now you’re betting against yourself,” Carey says. “We’re trying to change those numbers.”

