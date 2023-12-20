John Densmore and Henry Diltz join AHF to celebrate Morrison Hotel rebirth

Saved from demolition, historic rock and roll landmark building will get new life as 111 units of low-income housing

Los Angeles, December 20, 2023–(Business Wire)–The Doors’ drummer John Densmore and renowned rock photographer Henry Diltz joined the Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF), a division of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate AHF’s acquisition of the historic Morrison Hotel. ) joined. , a 1914 single room occupancy (SRO) building in downtown Los Angeles. The Doors and photographer Henry Diltz made the Morrison Hotel famous with their iconic album cover shot released in 1970.

The Doors’ drummer John Densmore and photographer Henry Diltz hold Morrison Hotel memorabilia during a ceremony celebrating AHF’s acquisition of the historic Morrison, a 1914 single room occupancy (SRO) building in Downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Shared. And photographer Henry Diltz made Morrison famous by releasing the band’s landmark 1970 album, which featured Diltz’s iconic cover photo. AHF purchased the burned building for its Healthy Housing Foundation, saving Morrison from demolition and, through adaptive reuse, will now convert it into 111 units of low-income housing for those in need. (Photo: Business Wire)

Densmore said, “Jim Morrison would be very pleased to know that the site of the cover of our fifth album, the Morrison Hotel, is now going to be the site of affordable housing.” “People who work downtown can’t afford to live downtown, so the Morrison Hotel is now going to be the solution to that problem. On behalf of Jim and I, we’re very pleased and proud of it.”

Diltz said, “After doing a few hundred album covers over the last 50 years, this is the album everyone knows,” Diltz then told the story of how the cover shot came to be.

“It was almost accidental, this whole thing,” he continued, explaining how the young man in the lobby wouldn’t let the band in. But once outside, Diltz saw the elevator lights coming on through the window, realized the man had left the desk, and told the band to go inside. “It took five minutes,” Diltz said. “A roll of film.”

After speaking, Densmore and Diltz posed for photos with two versions of the famous image.

“It was a great day, wasn’t it?” Diltz asked, showing Densmore an original print.

“It was,” Densmore replied, holding up the album cover. “the best.”

“I remember that day very well,” Diltz said. “What fun. What fun.”

AHF purchased the Morrison Hotel earlier this month for $11.9 million, saving it from demolition, and will create 111 housing units at a cost of approximately $107,207 per unit, preserving a piece of rock and roll history.

Recently, the property was slated for redevelopment as a luxurious 444-room hotel with 136 luxury residential units on this and adjacent land parcels. However, real estate industry publication The Real Deal reported that the developer, Relevant Group, defaulted on a $13.2 million loan on the property over the summer after destroying the interior.

Susie Shannon, Policy Director, Housing is a Human Right; Dominic Eastman, Associate Director of Housing, Healthy Housing Foundation; And Robert Fields, Housing Manager, Healthy Housing Foundation concluded the speaking program while acoustic guitarist David Reeves played classic The Doors songs to set the mood.

AHF launched the Healthy Housing Foundation in 2017 to address the massive affordable housing crisis, and the Morrison Hotel is one of 15 AHF properties in Los Angeles (one of 19 nationwide) that have been repurposed through adaptive reuse. to affordable housing, which is much faster, much less expensive. A way to get people off the streets.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS health care organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 1.9 million individuals in 45 countries, including the Americas and Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, Asia/Pacific, and Eastern Europe.

