John Densmore: ‘Addiction to money broke up The Doors after Jim Morrison’s death’

From left: John Densmore, Robbie Krieger, Ray Manzarek and Jim Morrison in The Doors’ heyday – AP

John Densmore, 78, musician and writer, formed The Doors with Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek and Robbie Krieger.

The iconic American rock band produced a number of memorable albums in the late 1960s and early 1970s, including Strange Days, Morrison Hotel, and L.A. Woman.

Following Morrison’s death in 1971, Densmore sued his former band mates to prevent him from touring as The Doors. The subsequent legal case is the focus of his book The Doors Unhinged. Densmore continues to perform as a drummer, and lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Ildiko von Somogyi.

What was the best financial advice your parents gave you?

My dad told me not to leave The Doors. At that time I was kind of being tortured because Jim’s self-destruction was increasing and really getting to me.

It was mid-term, and we didn’t realize Jim was sick. I appreciated the advice very much afterward because I’m proud of the music we made.

How did you get into playing drums?

I took piano lessons when I was eight years old and I went crazy about it. When I got to junior high I just wanted to play music, but they didn’t have a piano in the marching band.

I next chose clarinet, but the orthodontist who put braces on my teeth said, “No, you will not play that instrument”. So, that was the drum and I think I owe my career to the dentist.

When did you think about a music career?

I started playing casual events, weddings, bar mitzvahs, all that stuff. But I never thought that I would be able to earn a living from it. Things really started to move forward and that surprised me. I just expected to make good money for a decade, yet, 50 years later I’m still talking about this frigging band.

What would you do if it didn’t work?

How can I answer that question? I guess I’m a paperboy, like when I was a kid. At the time, Ray was living in a two-bed apartment above a garage overlooking the ocean in Venice Beach for $75 (£60) a month.

I thought I couldn’t do a nine to five job, so I’d rather live in Venice where it’s cheaper. Well, now it’s almost $1 million (£800,000) for that little place.

John Densmore says his greatest achievement was buying a Jaguar car – Dan Tufts

You didn’t have any back-up plan?

No, we were obsessed. Jim didn’t have a car, so I’d pick him up and we’d go for breakfast or wherever, and we’d talk 24/7 about how we were going to launch this band.

What work did the band do?

Jim suggested we split everything. It wasn’t a Jim Morrison song, the music was by The Doors. We divided everything, all the money and had the right of veto if anyone got weird. For a while it was actually a functioning democracy.

What was the highlight of your career?

We played The Roundhouse in London and reportedly Paul McCartney was in the audience. It was billed as “the West Coast psychedelic sound comes to England”, and we were really on our game. The worst was in New Orleans, Jim was so busy he ended up sitting on my drum stool. It was terrifying going down in front of all those people.

When did you realize you were making money?

I would say the change from clubs to second billing at Philharmonic Hall. Just when the train was leaving the station, we were going to earn our living by playing music.

John Densmore in 1970 – TPLP

Where did it all go wrong?

Jim found it so difficult to drink alcohol that we stopped touring after New Orleans. After his death it became very difficult due to his addiction to money. Ray and Robbie wanted to carry on with The Doors, without Jim, and I thought, “Sorry, I don’t think so”. I said call yourself the founding members or whatever, but don’t call yourself The Doors, and then we got into this legal struggle.

What was Morrison’s attitude towards money?

When we did a big concert, Jim got everyone on their feet, and afterwards he said, “Okay, we’ve had a riot, now let’s go to an island and start again”. It was right there, and that’s why he was so upset with “Come on Buick Light My Fire.” [a proposed deal to adapt the song to promote Buick cars], This was a song primarily written by Robbie.

Jim was very upset, he really cared about the entire list, and money was not paramount. We were getting houses and nice cars. He lived in a motel.

Why did you sue your surviving bandmates?

There was a gig there, a lot of money, but I was getting tinnitus so I said, “You guys go ahead.” Then I read they were doing a tour as The Doors.

I called and asked them to correct the name but they didn’t so I had to do the horrible job of taking them to court. They countersued me for more money than we collectively had to scare me, and it worked.

Don’t get me wrong, if you’re a young band trying to pay the rent, do a commercial. Our situation was different, Jim had passed. I really care about it and I’m going to respect my bandmates.

Jim Morrison on stage with the band in 1968 – Jan Persson

But you turned down the chance to earn a fortune, right?

Twice a week my knees were shaking, constantly asking what the hell I was doing here. I remember an interviewer saying to me, “Either you have great morals, or you’re really stupid”.

I said to Ray and Robbie we all have a nice house and some groovy cars, what else do you want to buy? There was a pause, which was powerful.

Did you talk after the test?

At the end of the trial, when I heard that Ray was getting sick, I called him and we talked about his health. I didn’t know that this would be my last phone call, but I was lucky that this call went through.

Then I called Robbie and said that’s it, let’s play music again, which we did. There’s also a rumor that Rob and I are going to play in the UK next year.

Do you think Morrison would have gotten help if he had been alive?

I didn’t answer, he’s a kamikaze drunk, but now I think he will. He was a smart man, and I would encourage anyone with that addictive gene to get help.

John Densmore continues his momentum in 2020 – Jerome Brunet/Zuma

What is your greatest gift?

I can tell you the greatest experience I have ever had. It was this Jaguar car that I bought in the late 1960s, which would also go down as my worst decision in terms of money. I remember an English Jaguar mechanic saying, “John, you must know how to walk up to the Jag, otherwise it won’t start”.

What was your best money decision?

I don’t know, maybe buying instead of renting.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I guess I’m a saver. I was more of a spendthrift in the middle period of the band, when they called me Jaguar John, but I learned from that.

The Doors Unhinged by John Densmore Now Published (Akashic Books)

