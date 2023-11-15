John Deaton bullish on Ripple’s XRP; Analysts are bullish on Pepe and New Token

US lawyer John Deaton has revealed details of his crypto portfolio which shows Ripple coin at the top ahead of Ethereum. Meanwhile, analysts forecast bullish profits for Everlodge and Pepe.

Ripple (XRP) Lawyer Increases His XRP Holdings

In a recent tweet, John Deaton, a well-known attorney involved in Ripple matters, talked about a major change in his cryptocurrency investments. He mentioned that in 2021, he had Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in his portfolio.

At the time, they held ten times more Bitcoin than XRP and four times more ETH than XRP. But surprisingly, he revealed that he has now shifted his investments, and he holds much more Ripple crypto than ETH.

According to him, Ripple’s use of XRP for cross-border payments makes it poised for greater adoption and profit. As of November 9, Ripple’s price was trading at $0.700829, up 15.4% and 40.5% over the last 7 days and 30 days, respectively.

Can Pepe price rise by 40%?

Pepe price is constantly trading above $0.00000116 with little change. fortunately. PEPE’s on-chain metrics have suggested that a price rally could happen soon. According to Sentiment, Pepe’s social dominance has increased in the past month.

This is a sign that investors are still interested in the frog-themed memecoin. Additionally, PEPE supplies on exchanges fell between September and November. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that the Pepe token price rose to $0.00000129 on November 9.

This corresponds to increases of 12.0% and 92.7% on the weekly and monthly charts. If the uptrend picks up pace, the Pepe coin price prediction points to a 40% rally in the $0.00000185 area. However, a bearish scenario would drag $Pepe to $0.00000118.

Benefits of Everlodge (ELDG)

Everlodge (ELDG) is about to make a significant impact on the real estate industry by using blockchain technology. Notably, his unique perspective A new concept has been introduced in the name of NFT Fractionalization, Benefits of this approach Transparency, better liquidityAnd shared ownership For real estate investment.

Additionally, Everlodge is Addressing the Challenge of High Barriers to Entry, By doing so, it opens up real estate investment opportunities to a wider audience. Everlodgeis coming blockchain market This will allow more people to invest in properties like villas and hotels in the form of NFTs.

We are excited to announce that our website has been redesigned! Check out the new look and discover the new features we’ve added. It’s all about making your experience even better! Also, remember that our presale is still on. Find out now: https://t.co/SIYWBylwQD#rwa pic.twitter.com/aTuT8x7z36 – Everlodge (@EverlodgeHQ) 23 October 2023

Everlodge plans to break these NFTS into smaller tranches. This will allow individuals to own a piece of property for just $100. addressed to transparency The issues that have long plagued real estate are also a Priority for Everlodges, they will be storing proprietary information and important documents Smart contracts of NFTs.

According to experts, the global vacation rental market was priced $82.63 billion In 2022. This indicates promising growth potential Everlodge in long term, Currently, the price of one ELDG token is $0.027 during the 7th phase of Everlodge’s token presale. Analysts have even speculated that it could be priced at 30x increase in the coming weeks. So, enter now so you don’t miss out.

