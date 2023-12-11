John Chambers expects an AI bubble with many failures, 'but it's worth the bet'

Silicon Valley veteran John Chambers is sold on artificial intelligence, but he sees turbulent times in the near future.

“Going into 2024, we will have this decade of AI in front of us, which will dwarf the combined size of the Internet and cloud eras,” Chambers, who runs venture fund JC2, said in an interview on Monday.

“Is this a bubble? Yes. There are a lot of players, and most [AI companies] It will fail, but it’s worth the gamble,” Chambers warned. He said all 20 of his startups have an AI strategy.

Indeed, a wave of AI innovation is sweeping the US and the rest of the world, Allowing places like West Virginia and India “Play at a different level,” Chambers said.

Before, “if you weren’t in Silicon Valley or New York or maybe Austin, you couldn’t participate,” he said. “West Virginia is now the No. 3 state in the US in terms of percentage growth in the number of startups.”

“In India, pre-[Prime Minister Narenda] Modi, this was the slowest democracy ever,” Chambers said. “Now, it is the most innovative and most optimistic in the world. It will become the number 1 GDP country in the world within 30 to 40 years.

Formerly longtime Cisco Systems Inc. In what has become an annual tradition for CSCO, +2.09% chief executive Chambers dusted off his crystal ball and made his usual bold predictions for the year ahead in the tech sector.

What he sees is a rebounding stock market — “I’m more optimistic about a soft landing and a fairly good year out than two years out,” he said — and a prolonged tough period due to increased M&A activity. There was a resurgence in initial public offerings after. , It is AI that is responsible for accelerating all of this, which he sees as transformative and essential to the survival of Fortune 500 companies, most of which he believes will not matter in a few decades.

The pressure is on in the growing digital arms race, which entered a new phase with an unprecedented product release last week. Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL, -1.26% GOOG, -1.42% Google touts Gemini as the company’s “largest and most capable AI model” — designed to supercharge everything from Google’s consumer apps to Android smartphones Is designed.

Although he expects Gemini's staggering innovation to have a major impact on the AI ​​playing field, C3.ai Inc. AI, -0.42% CEO Tom Siebel believes this is a race to win. "It could be OpenAI, Anthropic, Google or anyone else. It will take three to four years to recover from this," he said in an interview last week. The billionaire pointed to the success of companies like Microsoft Corp., Intel Corp., Amazon.com Inc., and others that "came out of nowhere" to become dominant vendors in their respective fields.

Intel Corp.

Amazon.com Inc.

and others that “came out of nowhere” to become dominant vendors in their respective fields.]

Chambers agrees that it is a “completely open competition”, but Apple Inc. AAPL, -1.29% Google, Microsoft and Amazon may be “crushing the competition” in their zeal to consolidate the market.

Rakesh Malhotra, former Microsoft executive who co-founded the software company Nuvalence believes Apple will “crash the AI ​​party” with a “flood of AI-first products.”

Chambers acknowledged there will be bumps in the road, from legislation to government oversight, as Big Tech struggles to dominate AI.

EU policymakers on Friday agreed to the AI ​​Act, a sweeping regulation for artificial intelligence that makes the EU the first governing body to pass AI legislation of its kind. It covers the riskiest uses of AI by companies and governments, including law enforcement and the operation of critical services like water and energy.

Vijay Balasubramanian, co-founder and CEO of Pindrop, a cybersecurity firm funded by Chambers’s VC firm, was among those who last week called on Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Participated in AI Forum organized by. The biggest concern at the meeting were deepfakes, misleading video clips created in AI that are being used to influence commerce, social media and online communications.

