John Cena posts cryptic 'Wolf of Wall Street' meme amid WWE rumors over his future

Legendary 16-time World Champion John Cena suggested on Saturday that he may last longer than expected during his current WWE stint.

Cena posted a photo on Instagram of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jordan Belfort from the 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street.” This photo is from a popular scene from the film in which DiCaprio yells, “I’m not leaving!”

While Cena has been busy with his growing Hollywood acting career in recent years, he made his long-awaited return to WWE programming in September amid the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA actors union strike.

After returning, Cena served as the host of Payback, as well as the special guest referee for L.A. Knight vs. The Miz at that event. Then, Cena teamed with Knight in a winning effort against Bloodline members Solo Sequoia and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane.

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Cena, 46, cut an emotional promo in which he addressed retirement rumors and speculation, and acknowledged his recent lack of success in WWE.

Cena said that it had been 2,002 days since his last televised singles victory in WWE, but instead of using it as an excuse to walk away, he called out to anyone in the locker room to come to him.

Sequoia and Jimmy Uso came out and looked like they were ready to brutally attack Cena, but Jey Uso came in and balanced the situation by taking out his twin brother, allowing Cena to attack Sequoia with the Attitude Adjustment. Got permission.

So far, Cena has been advertised via the Crown Jewel Premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 4, and all signs point to him potentially facing off in a singles match at that show. Is.

Cena’s future in WWE is unclear beyond this, but his Instagram post is already leading to much speculation that he intends to remain with Crown Jewel.

While the writers’ strike is over, the actors’ strike is still going on, and if it continues, nothing can stop Cena from staying in WWE.

Following Fastlane, Cena admitted during the post-show press conference that he would be leaving WWE as soon as the actors’ strike ended. telling journalists,

“I made it clear that you can’t do both because of liability insurance. If I try to combine the two, it’s very selfish because if something happened I would put a lot of people in the movie business out of work.” It would have happened to me…

“Yes, I had a project put on hold midway, because of the strike I can’t even talk about the project, but we’re in the middle of it. As soon as we get back to work, we go back to work . I don’t control any of this. I’m keeping my fingers crossed and I hope we can find a solution that everyone will be happy with. For now, I feel like this is the best way I can help. “I can. My family back home.”

Due to the volatility of the strike, Cena and WWE are likely to take things on a week-to-week and even day-to-day basis.

Given Cena’s status as an all-time great, WWE will undoubtedly welcome him for as long as he is able, especially since he is able to help advance younger talent.

