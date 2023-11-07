John Boucher appointed Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland

John Boucher has been appointed the new Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Mr Boucher, a former chief constable of Bedfordshire Police, is no stranger northern irelandLed to Operation Kenova, a series of landmark investigations of murders during the Troubles.

An officer with 35 years of experience, most of which Metropolitan PoliceHe succeeds Simon Byrne at the top job of the PSNI.

Mr Byrne resigned in September A series of controversies followed, including a major data breach and illegal discipline of two executives.

Morale in the force hit an all-time low when details of 10,000 police officers and staff were inadvertently posted online in August.

The unprecedented data breach included the surnames, initials, rank or grade, work location and department of all police officers and staff.

PSNI It was later confirmed that the list had fallen into the hands of dissident Irish Republicans, who continued to target police officers.

Mr Byrne apologized for the “industrial scale breach of data that went into the public domain”, calling it an “unprecedented crisis”.

A few days later, it emerged that a The officer’s laptop and notebook had fallen From a moving vehicle, another data breach.

Mr Byrne was already under pressure when a High Court judge ruled that two junior officers had been unfairly disciplined.

Mr Justice Scofield said he was disciplined over arrests made in commemoration of the Troubles, to please him Sinn Fein.

Sinn Féin denied threatening to withdraw its support for the police service over the arrests, but unionists labeled it “political policing”.

First Minister-designate Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill congratulated Mr Boucher on his new role.

He said on X (formerly Twitter): “Congratulations to John Boucher on his appointment as the new Chief Constable.

“There is a huge amount of work to be done to restore trust and confidence in the police with the public and PSNI officers. The focus must be on providing an efficient and effective policing service that works and represents everyone in society.”

Mr Boucher, who had been serving as interim chief constable for a month, faces a number of challenges, particularly budget cuts and officer morale.

Since the terrorist threat in Northern Ireland is still considered ‘serious’, his new job is considered one of the toughest in policing.

