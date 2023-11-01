Johanna Basford: Not all entrepreneurs are profit-hungry, ruthless types

Johanna Basford: Not all entrepreneurs are the ruthless type Calendar Symbol of a desk calendar. Cancel Sign of a circle with a diagonal line across it. Caret An icon with a block arrow pointing right. Email A paper envelope icon. Facebook An icon of the Facebook “F” symbol. Google An icon of the Google “G” symbol. Linked In, Linked In A symbol of the “in” symbol. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles a human head and shoulders. Telephone Symbol of a conventional telephone receiver. Tick ​​A tick mark. Is the public symbol of a human eye and eyelashes. Not a public symbol of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Stop Mark A two-line punctuation mark to stop interaction. Quotation Mark An initial quotation mark. Quotation Mark A closing quotation mark. Arrow An arrow symbol. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking exclamation mark icon on circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Carat Carat arrow symbol. A symbol of a clock face. Close an X shaped icon. Close icon An icon used to indicate where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. An icon of the Facebook Facebook F logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. House symbolizes a house. An icon of the Instagram Instagram logo. An icon of the LinkedIn LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass Icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon used to indicate the search function. Next the arrow icon pointing to the right. Note an explanatory symbol centered inside a circle. Previous Left pointing arrow icon. Rating A star symbol. Tag The symbol of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon shaped like a video camera. Speech bubble icon Speech bubble An icon representing WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. An icon of the Information Information logo. Plus A mathematical ‘plus’ symbol. Duration A symbol showing time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a grayed out success tick. Loading Spinner Icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Facebook Messenger app logo. An icon of the Facebook Facebook F logo. An icon of the Facebook Messenger Twitter app logo. An icon of the LinkedIn LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the WhatsApp Messenger app logo. Email A mail envelope icon. Copy Link A decentralized black square over a white square.

Source: www.pressandjournal.co.uk