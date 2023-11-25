Johann Sebastian Bach: Baroque Innovator and King of Counterpoint

Who was Bach?

Johann Sebastian Bach was a German composer, active during the later Baroque era of classical music during the first half of the 18th century. He is one of the most important composers in the history of classical music.

In particular, Bach’s innovative use of counterpoint proved extremely influential in the development of classical music.

When was Bach born?

JS Bach was born in 1685, the most brilliant member of a prodigiously talented musical family. He was only nine years old when his mother died in 1694 and he became an orphan when his brother died a year later.

Where did Bach grow up?

Johann Sebastian Bach was born eisenach, in central Germany, the eighth and youngest child of Johann Ambrosius Bach, director of the city’s musicians, and Maria Elisabeth Lammerhardt. After the deaths of both his parents in 1694–95, the 10-year-old Bach lived with his eldest brother, johann christoph bachwho worked as organist at nearby St. Michael’s Church Ohrdruf, Later, Bach and a school friend were enrolled at the prestigious St. Michael’s School. lüneburg,

Who taught music to Bach?

He was placed in the care of an older brother, Johann Christoph, who taught him to play the keyboard before sending him north to Lüneburg to continue his education. There he became acquainted with the organist and composer Georg Böhm, heard the great organist Johann Adam Reinken in Hamburg, and played orchestral music at the nearby Celle Court.

What was Bach’s first job?

By 1703, Bach was a court musician in Weimar, but that year he accepted the position of organist in Arnstadt, where he disgraced himself with the city council by turning a four-week vacation into three months. However, Bach spent his time well, traveling to Lübeck to hear Buxtehude’s organ playing and becoming acquainted with his music for the first time.

When did Bach begin writing his sacred cantatas?

However, he lived for about three and a half years in Arnstadt, before moving to Mühlhausen as organist of St. Blasius. Mühlhausen proved important because it was here that he created the pieces that we now recognize as the core of his musical output – the sacred cantatas.

In 1708 Bach moved to the Weimar court and first as organist, then Konzertmeister, Here he wrote copiously for organ, using what he had learned from Buxtehude and other North-German composers, as well as Italian and French styles. The music has great expressive individuality and also reveals Bach’s astonishing understanding of the instrument for which he was writing. Evidence is found in pieces such as Passacaglia in C minor and orgelbuclin (or ‘Little Organ Book’), designed to educate the budding organist.

It was in Weimar that Bach first encountered Italian concerts, especially the solo concert type developed by Venice. Vivaldi, The early fruits of his understanding and interpretation of forms can be seen not only in the arrangements by Vivaldi and others for solo harpsichord and concertos that he performed in Weimar, but also in the music for cantatas that he composed during this period. Were written. His later years spent there, between 1713 and his departure Köthen in 1717,

three sacred cantatasIn particular, draw our attention to their expressiveness and originality: Christ Lag in Todesbanden (BWV 4), i want you to help me (BWV 21), and Nun Kom, Der Heiden Heiland (BWV 61) in which Bach brilliantly combines the French overture and the Lutheran hymn in the opening chorus. The great secular cantatas of this period are a birthday tribute to the Duke of Saxony-Weissenfels, War is good for me, it is important for me! It was celebrated with (BWV 208) Area ,Schaffe können sicher weiden’ (sheep can graze safely).

In Köthen, Bach’s responsibilities were different from those in Weimar. As Kapellmeister His main concern was running Prince Leopold’s court orchestra, whose members included from time to time the musically talented prince and a viola da gamba player. The orchestral cornerstone of Bach’s years in Köthen (1717–23) Brandenburg Concertos, assembled in response to an ‘order’ from Margrave Christian Ludwig of Brandenburg. Bach’s manuscript of the six concertos is dated 24 March 1721, although the music was composed over a long period, some of it dating back to the Weimar years.

However, among the major works that can be attributed to this period are the sonatas and Partitas For unaccompanied violin, suites for solo cello, six sonatas for violin and harpsichord and several collections for solo harpsichord, notably Book 1 of ’48.

Who was Bach married to?

Bach’s seemingly content life in Köthen was overshadowed by two events. His wife, Maria Barbara, died first in 1719. Then, in late 1721, just after his second marriage to Anna Magdalena Wilke, the prince married himself, but regrettably for Bach, he chose a wife who showed no interest in music. The creative friendship between the composer and the prince ended and Bach sought work elsewhere. In 1722 he applied for the post of Kantor at the Thomasschule in Leipzig and after much dithering – Telemann and Christoph Grupner were the preferred candidates – he was formally appointed to the post in April 1723.

As Kantor of St. Thomas Church and ‘Director of Music’ of Leipzig, Bach was responsible for providing music for the city’s four major church concerts and civic occasions.

Between 1723 and 1729 he not only composed three complete annual cycles of the Sacred Cantatas for the Church Year, but also wrote two great recensions of it. Passion St. John (1724) and st matthew (1727). Most of the cantatas were entirely new works, and almost all contained music of striking originality that could be placed on a level with the Passion, Christmas Oratorio and the Mass in B minor.

By the late 1720s, Bach was in conflict with the Leipzig authorities, who reprimanded him for not fulfilling his duties according to the letter. From then on, Bach took a deliberate step to diversify his activities. In 1729 he became director of the Leipzig ‘Collegium Musicum’, which consisted mainly of students but also included professional musicians. Bach enjoyed his association with the society, which lasted until the 1740s, providing it with harpsichord concertos and secular cantatas, including the famous one. coffee cantata,

In addition, Bach remained active during the last 20 years of his life, compiling and revising his music, giving organ recitals, and advising on the construction of keyboard instruments. The products of this closing period are dominated by the mass in B minor. goldberg Variations for harpsichord (1741 or 1742), the musical performance And this art of fugue

What are Bach’s most famous works?

Bach is best known for his orchestral music, which includes Brandenburg Concertos And orchestral suite. He also composed some much-loved concertos, including two violin concertos and a concerto for two violins (commonly known as the Bach Double Concerto).

Other important instrumental compositions include cello suite, for solo cello; The keyboard works like goldberg shift And good natured clavier, functions like an organ Schubler Chorales And this Toccata and Fugue in D minor, and vocal music like st matthew passion And this Mass in B minor,

What is Bach’s greatest work?

Brandenburg Concertos, Goldberg Variations, violin concertos, cello suites, B minor Mass: among so much incredible music, it is impossible to choose a favourite. Your answer will be personal. We can say that all the above works, and many more of Bach’s besides, are worth knowing.

When did Bach die?

Bach died on 28 July 1750 after eye surgery.

What was Bach’s greatest achievement?

This is quite a difficult question to answer, because Johann Sebastian Bach’s contribution to classical (or Baroque) music was enormous. However, his foremost achievement is probably his development of counterpoint as it existed in late Baroque music, and the amazing musicality of his output in many instrumental forms and combinations.

nicholas anderson

Source: www.classical-music.com