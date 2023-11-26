Johan Norberg's The Capitalist Manifesto: A Review

by joachim book

There is a scene in the 2004 film troy Where Nestor, Greek elder and advisor to King Agamemnon, tries to ease the king’s hatred towards Achilles. “How many battles have we won with the edge of his sword? This will be the biggest war the world has ever seen. we need the greatest warriorNestor says, referring to Achilles.

Similarly, a call to arms for capitalism requires the biggest capitalists.

So when last month Elon Musk Tweeted favorably About Johan Norberg’s latest book The Capitalist Manifesto: Why the Global Free Market Will Save the World and sent it up amazon sale Chart, the Greek gods would have smiled in recognition.

Now, perhaps Musk is not that great a capitalist, having successfully relied on government subsidies and flawed green ideology to build his biggest companies. but he Is A serial entrepreneur whose name is closely associated with many prestigious companies in America forbes, quite the richest man on capitalist earth. Whatever else may be true, its seal of approval must have some significance.

Released in the US this fall, the book is a very Norberg-esque rallying cry describing all the ways in which markets and freedom are great, and all the ways in which governments and collectivization are bad. It’s a torch that Norberg has proudly carried for the past two decades. He first came on the scene in 2001 In defense of global capitalismArguing strongly against the anti-globalization movements of those days.

Interestingly, as he tells the story at the beginning capitalist manifesto, he used to argue with people on the left; Now critics of globalization often come from the right. The irony is that no one has learned the true lesson about positive sum games. Free trade used to be a bad thing because “We exploited Them, Now it is considered bad because They exploit We, Twenty years ago, capitalism was wrong because it allegedly made the world’s poor poorer. Now this is wrong because it makes the poor richer.”

The common misconception is still that business and markets are a zero-sum game with winners and losers – a cosmic battle over limited resources. These days, Norberg is as likely to be called a woke, globalist leftist as he was a paranoid, right-wing, capitalist lunatic in the 2000s. Disappointed, Norberg commented that he is Not what changed.

Obviously, then, “every twenty years we need a capitalist manifesto that makes the case for economic freedom, applicable to the problems and conflicts of the present age.”

So, here’s the new manifesto… but if we’re being honest, it’s not that new. Most of the points presented in the book are simple updates of arguments that market proponents already know. Both sides benefit from free trade. China did not destroy the mythical America of the 1950s. “The whole story of the lost golden age of factories,” he writes, “is based in an American town in a single year during a very strange time after World War II, when Europe’s industry lay in ruins.”

Global capitalism has lifted countless people out of poverty. Inequality of income, as well as living standards and life itself, is mostly falling and is not a clearly detectable problem anyway. Taxing the rich doesn’t work in practical terms (the rich just move away, or stop bringing out the items you want to grab), nor does it improve society in any observable way. . The capitalist’s desire for betterment creates the environment betterNo worse than that – and degradation is the worst thing we can do on behalf of nature: “We need prosperity and technology to adapt [global warming], Rich countries do not have less natural disasters than poor countries, but they are much better at reducing damage to life and health.

Norberg calmly explains that the green game was never about “flying off and settling for less”. Instead, we must allow enough people and countries everywhere to prosper so that “we have the will and the resources to reduce our environmental impact.”

Between the statistics and the Norberg-esque appeals to far-flung countries, and how tariffs are harmful and industrial policy is meaningless, it’s pretty dull. We get a lot of statistics about how everything is better, some fancy quotes from famous people, that kind of thing. We have seen all this before. They even repackaged Leonard Reed’s famous me, pencil A few pages into the story about making coffee:

I can’t make a cup of coffee; Neither can you. Actually, not just anyone can make a cup of coffee. Those refreshing drops are the result of the knowledge, skill and hard work of a lot of people which no single person can do. I’m not just thinking about the people who grow, harvest, and roast the beans, but also about everyone who makes it possible.

The saving grace is time In defense of global capitalism This was it for me when I read it late, ten years after it was published, capitalist manifesto Not there. Instead, it’s for someone who – like me, at the time – doesn’t appreciate markets, thinks profits are bad, and believes in fairy tales about government efficiency and social design.

On the battlefield of ideas, capitalism certainly needs defenders, as its reputation among the learned classes has never been so good. In the real world, it’s less clear that protecting freedom and capitalism actually matters that much. We all live and breathe it every day, adopting its principles every time we spend, consume, save, or otherwise act as economic agents. When we do this, what we (sometimes loudly) claim to believe is of secondary importance.

Thankfully, capitalism is not dependent on others agreeing with its ethos for its success. Prosperity is not decided by show of hands. What matters for the capitalist story to flourish is that its impact on the world remains positive, not whether market actors believe in it as they embody its principles.

Let’s end this by beautifully wielding the anti-capitalist trump card like Norberg (But what about our values?!,

Liberalism is not about finding everyone The meaning of life on a shopping list, it just goes to show that we need more meaning than a ballot. And those who seek the meaning of life in collective projects that they attempt to impose on everyone have less of a sense of the beautiful richness and diversity of human nature than do supposedly cold and robotic market liberals.

Rightly said sir.

About the author: Joachim Book is a writer, researcher, and editor on all things money, finance, and financial history. He holds a master’s degree from the University of Oxford and was a visiting scholar at the American Institute for Economic Research in 2018 and 2019.

Source: This article was published by AIER

Source: www.eurasiareview.com