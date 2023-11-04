Joey Ramirez on living life with joy and passion

Zoey Ramirez is a woman who has it all. A successful entrepreneur, Jhoi has over 25 years of experience designing built environments across continents.

Jhoie, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture from the University of Santo Tomas and a Master of Interior Architecture degree from Cal-Poly Pomona, has worked on major projects including the Philippine Airlines Mabuhay Lounge, which won the APEC in 1997. The convention was welcomed by American Airlines T-4 at Los Angeles International Airport, and some Westfield malls in the United States. In 2012, Jhoi opened her own design studio and worked on the homes of high net worth individuals and celebrities. Today, Zhoei’s focus is on The Sycamore Collective which is “a collaboration of creatives – designers, architects, artists and craftspeople – striving to improve the way we live.” Living such a beautiful life, The Manila Times got a chance to sit down with Jhoie and hear her story of success and triumph.

Designer and artist Zoey Ramirez

Thought Junkie: Who is Zoey? What is the story of your life? Zoey: Who am I? (laughing) That’s a loaded question! This inspires me to describe in detail my life story that feels like five lifetimes! Someone once told me that I have lived a very rich and experienced life. A year of my life is someone’s lifetime and there is truth in that. Before the pandemic, I lived a very fast-paced life, traveling three to six times a year, not for holidays but to be inspired and experience life. I say no vacations (without regrets) because I am constantly working, I carry my workstation laptop with me wherever I go and I am constantly designing.

How has your love of travel influenced your identity as a designer and entrepreneur? I do my best design work without sitting at my desk in the office. I have traveled to 61 countries so far and have included everything I have discovered about the people, culture and different environments. Despite all this traveling, I was never able to contact my clients or the contractors building their space, I was prepared to send them details and hold video meetings when needed. I get a lot of pleasure from it, I love my work, designing has never felt like a job. I was also very sick, I had many chronic illnesses and had a total of nine major surgeries in my life and I have had near death experiences at least a few times, I think that’s why I have this outlook on life. How I hunger for experiences because I know it can be taken away very fast. So, I try my best to live every day to the fullest.

Share with us what resonates with your heart and what you are doing now because of it.

Design is the music that makes me dance to its tune. I absolutely love what I do and love sharing that joy with my customers. Walking into a well-functioning space that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also has that extra oomph that makes you want to spend time in it. I’m lucky that I’m doing what makes me happy. That’s why I never feel like working.

What is the story behind Sycamore Collective? Sycamore Collective is the story between two friends who met in a corporate job almost two decades ago and always had a dream that one day, they would build their dreams together. In the midst of the pandemic, when I found that I didn’t want to continue Studio Zoey on my own and Chris finally reached the pinnacle of his corporate ladder, we decided it was time for us to come together and finally that way Partnership we’d always talked about and asked another co-worker/friend Lance to join us. This is when The Sycamore Collective was born. We compared our journey to a sycamore tree. It’s resiliency and strength, how it turns tragedy into beauty (a tree will heal itself by applying a knot to its trunk), it’s longevity (the sycamore is one of the oldest trees in existence, it’s even in the Bible. Mentioned), so we felt it was appropriate to name our group this way. It is a group of artists, craftsmen, designers, architects who bring the aspirations of our customers to fruition. Nearly 10 decades of combined experience in design and architecture between me, Chris and Lance across all sectors of the built environment (residential, commercial, aviation, hospitality) and our commitment to sustainability make this collective a powerhouse in design and architecture. We’ve also curated all of our favorite products and opened a showroom showcasing them, so it can be easily shared with other design professionals (some have asked us in the past how we get the products specified , this showroom is the answer) and our customers and non-customers who only want well-tested items in their homes/spaces.

What are the best parts of being an entrepreneur? The best thing about being an entrepreneur is that you have the freedom to choose your own destiny. It is not easy and I have experienced all the challenges of being one. But if I had to do it all over again, I would choose the same route, despite the extreme difficulty of the journey. The success and failure of your business depends entirely on you. It’s both scary and exhilarating. Being an entrepreneur makes success even sweeter. Whenever this happens, I pat my shoulders and tell myself, “I did it!” Finding the right partner is also important. Chris and Lance (and Mike) are also supportive of how I grow the business organically.

What’s next for you? Tomorrow will always be a continuation of today and an improvement from tomorrow. I will always be in the design space. Be it architecture, interior design, landscape and overall lifestyle. Recently, the lifestyle aspect has been expanding outside of architecture and into curating (and designing) everyday products, including fashion. Who knows, I just follow my heartbeat and let it take me where it wants to take me. This is exactly what customers want from me. I always say I lead by example… so when clients I’m designing spaces for suddenly ask me to dress them too… I dress them!”

Source: www.manilatimes.net