Joe Squared on North Avenue, known for its pizza and live music, will close next month

Joe Squared, the North Avenue pizza parlor once featured on the Food Network, will close next month after nearly two decades in business.

The group of restaurant employee-owners shared the news in a note on Instagram Thursday afternoon, acknowledging the challenging conditions faced by many local restaurants following the pandemic.

“The restaurant landscape has changed significantly since COVID, and facing lower attendance, higher expenses, and a lack of resources, we have likely reached the end of our journey,” he wrote.

Reached by phone Thursday, Nick Johnson, the collective’s vice president, said the group wants to spend the last month focusing on community and making memories despite recent setbacks.

“We’re trying to make it more celebratory than sad, although obviously it’s bittersweet,” Johnson said.

Joe Squared will remain open until the end of December and will continue to operate as normal until the doors close.

Known for its square pizza and risotto, the restaurant first opened in 2005 near the corner of North Avenue and Howard Street. A decade later, founder Joe Edwardson packed up the pizzeria and moved it to a new and larger location a block away on 33 W. .North Avenue.

The restaurant earned praise from “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” host Guy Fieri, who described Joe Squared’s bacon and clam pizza as one of the best he tasted on his Food Network show in 2014.

It was a gathering place for local students and artists who performed shows in the pizzeria’s basement performance space, Downsquare.

Jack Danna, director of commercial revitalization for the Central Baltimore Partnership, which works in the Station North arts district where Joe Squared is located, said the pizzeria helped attract other businesses to the neighborhood.

“It really speaks to the DIY mystique of the district: Let’s make it happen, let’s take a chance,” Danna said. “He really put North Avenue where we are today. “They definitely laid the foundation for other things to follow.”

Recent additions to the Arts District include popular restaurants and bars such as Alma Cocina Latina, Foraged, Le Comptoir du Vin and The Royal Blue. The 60,000-square-foot North Avenue Market building, which takes up almost an entire city block in front of the pizza parlor, is on the way to revival after being sold to a new arts partnership. Mobtown Ballroom, a longtime Pigtown dance hall, recently announced it will be leaving Southwest Baltimore and becoming one of North Avenue Market’s first tenants.

News of the pizzeria’s closing is “heartbreaking, and it’s a loss, because it’s been an anchor for so long,” Danna said. “However, looking toward the future indicates many great reasons to succeed.”

BBQ Chicken Pizza at Joe Squared. The restaurant’s owners said it would close at the end of December. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

For a while, the two were square off. According to a review in The Baltimore Sun, a second location opened in 2011 at Power Plant Live, boasting a “coffee house-meets sushi-bar vibe, with a long counter at the bar and art-covered walls.” The Power Plant Live location later closed and was replaced by Charm City Pizza, which was later replaced by Underground Pizza Company, a Detroit-style pizzeria.

Despite its popularity, Joe Squared hit the speed bumps faced by many restaurants at the onset of COVID-19. The pizzeria closed for months at the beginning of the pandemic before reopening in late 2020 with the help of a $150,000 federal disaster relief loan.

This time, the pizzeria was run as a worker-owned collective, a model that gives employees a voice in business operations. The restaurant made changes to increase pay for its employees, such as splitting tips among all employees, including kitchen staff, as well as increasing pay for front of the house staff by adding a $3 service charge to orders.

In their farewell note, the group of worker-owners said they intended to organize and host special events to mark Joe Squared’s final weeks in business. Johnson said the restaurant plans to host a “big bang with lots of live music” during its final weekend.

“We are incredibly grateful for our amazing community,” he and his colleagues wrote. “Without a doubt, we have the most amazing regulars in Baltimore, from bars to restaurants to the arts and music scenes who have welcomed us and flourished with us, we wouldn’t be here today without you, and we Can’t express our thanks enough.”

