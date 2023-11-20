November 20, 2023
Joe Jonas shares embarrassing moment after encounter with fan


The singer said it was the kind of experience where “you feel like you want to die inside”.

Joe Jonas is sharing a strange fan encounter he had on the street.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old artist posted a video to Instagram from the Jonas Brothers tour stop in Minnesota, which he appropriately captioned “Pain.”

In the clip, he opened up about an embarrassing moment he will never forget. “Okay, story time,” he began. “So, I was walking out of a brewery here in Minneapolis this afternoon and someone stopped and asked for a picture. We took a picture; she’s so sweet.”

He said that’s when the seemingly innocuous encounter took an embarrassing turn.

“And then on the way out he said, ‘Have a good show tomorrow,’ and I said, ‘You too.’ And she might be an artist – I don’t know,” he added. “But it’s very similar to when you’re checking in for a flight and they say, ‘Fly safely.’ Then you say, ‘You too,’ and you feel like you want to die inside.”

In a fun twist to Jonas’ story, the above fan saw his post and responded to it.

“Hahahaha Hi Joe, I’m from the street in Minneapolis, and yes, I’m (I guess to some extent?) an artist, and yes, I have a big game tomorrow, so thanks,” the woman wrote, Whose Instagram bio describes him as a sports broadcaster for ESPN, Fox Sports, and the Big Ten Network.

She also made her own post about the encounter on Saturday and re-shared Jonas’ video. “Don’t worry, we’ve all been there,” he assured the music superstar in the caption.

Earlier this month, Jonas shared another awkward encounter with a fan. In a TikTok video, he explained that he recently went to a store, where a security guard told him he looked "crazy in person."

"I just walked into CVS and the security guy said, 'Oh! Joe Jonas?'" he recalled. "And I said, 'Hey man, what's going on?' And I shook his hand and he said, 'Man, you look crazy in person.'"

"I don't know, is that a compliment?" He asked.

While Jonas is used to being recognized in public, he recently turned the tables and stepped into the role of fan. According to another "Story Time" video posted to Instagram on November 4, she saw actor-comedian Nathan Fielder at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

"So last night, I saw that Nathan Fielder was at the same restaurant I was having dinner at in LA," he explained in the video. As a sign of appreciation, Jonas asked a waiter to deliver a drink for the star on his desk.

"And he said, 'You have good taste,' which made me feel good about loving all things Nathan Fielder," he said.

As thanks, the comedian sent Jonas some mayonnaise. If anyone doubted, the "Waffle House" singer had proof — a photo of a cup of mayo. "Thank you Nathan!!" he captioned the image.

