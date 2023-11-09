Joe Biden’s choice to head Social Security wants to make these changes

Social Security’s leadership has been dynamic in recent years. In 2021, President Biden fired then-Commissioner Andrew Saul, appointed by the Trump administration. Since then, Dr. Kilolo Kizakazi has served as the Acting Social Security Commissioner.

The President has now put forward former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley as his nominee to fulfill Saul’s unexpired term leading the Social Security Administration (SSA), which will be extended till January 19, 2025. O’Malley appeared before the US at a confirmation hearing. Senate Committee on Finance last week. And he talked about some major changes he wants to make to Social Security.

Improve Social Security Customer Service

In his prepared opening remarks to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, O’Malley said that in its long history, Social Security has never missed a benefit payment and has paid beneficiaries “with a high level of accuracy.” He added, “But today, for all its historical strengths, we must recognize that Social Security is facing a customer service crisis.”

O’Malley pointed to some examples of the federal program’s customer service problems. Senior citizens calling SSA’s toll-free support line will have to wait an average of 37 minutes, he said. The former Maryland governor said individuals applying for Social Security disability benefits have to wait an average of 220 days for an initial decision — and sometimes they have to wait up to two years to appeal the decision.

This poor customer service experience is “not acceptable,” O’Malley said. He told the Senate committee that Americans should be able to easily set up face-to-face meetings with Social Security workers.

O’Malley cited his background as a mayor and governor for reforming organizations. However, he already indicated in his prepared remarks what he believes is the underlying issue of Social Security’s customer service problems. He said, “The truth is that, today, the Social Security Administration is serving a 50% increase in the number of beneficiary clients, with the same level of staffing it had in 1995.”

Solve Social Security overpayment issues

SSA’s efforts to recover overpayments made to beneficiaries have received considerable negative publicity in recent months. Several members of the Senate Finance Committee asked O’Malley his views on the subject, who expressed concern.

He admitted, “It’s heartbreaking to read some of these stories” about people who were targeted by the SSA for overpayments. O’Malley was particularly sympathetic to individuals who owed money “through no fault of their own” and for whom the SSA had not taken their individual circumstances into account.

The Biden nominee also specifically mentioned Social Security’s actions to recover overpayments made related to COVID-19 relief. He called such efforts an “outrage”.

O’Malley is committed to fixing these problems. “We have to do a better job of ensuring justice is at stake in each of these individual cases,” he told members of the Senate committee.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) questioned O’Malley about the asset limits that SSA beneficiaries are allowed to hold. The limit is currently $2,000 for individuals and $3,000 for married couples and has not been adjusted for inflation in decades.

O’Malley agreed that these limits were the “major cause” of overpayment problems and represented “a huge administrative burden” for the SSA. He also said the legislation to raise the asset limit “would not only be the right thing to do for recipients, the right policy, but would also reduce the enormous administrative burden Social Security faces.”

What are Biden's candidates about social security

If he is confirmed as Social Security commissioner, there is one clear thing O’Malley can’t do on his own: keep Social Security from going bankrupt. This problem pales in comparison to Social Security’s customer service and overpayment problems.

O’Malley addressed the elephant in the room during his testimony before the Senate committee. He said it was Congress’s job to pass legislation to help save Social Security from bankruptcy. He also committed to supporting bipartisan efforts to increase funding for the program.

