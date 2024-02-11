Joe Biden wants to make big changes to Social Security: 10 things you need to know

For most Americans, Social Security is an essential source of income that helps make ends meet. Gallup’s annual polling over more than two decades has shown that 80% to 90% of current retirees, as well as 76% to 88% of future retirees, are dependent on their monthly Social Security check in some way. Or expect to happen. To cover their expenses.

To ensure the financial well-being of an aging workforce, the foundation of America’s top retirement program needs to remain strong. Unfortunately, cracks in this foundation have been evident for nearly four decades.

More than 100 million workers in the labor force, as well as more than 67 million current beneficiaries, are counting on elected lawmakers to strengthen Social Security and avoid disaster. That includes President Joe Biden, who, before he was elected president in 2020, unveiled a multi-point plan to overhaul Social Security.

Here are 10 things you must know about the trajectory of the Social Security program, the principles of Joe Biden’s plan, and whether the president’s proposal will work.

1. Social Security has more than $22 trillion in unfunded liabilities

Every year since 1985, the Social Security Board of Trustees reports have projected that America’s top retirement program will not bring in enough revenue to cover long-term outlays. In this sense, “long-term” is defined as 75 years after a report is issued.

The size of Social Security’s unfunded liabilities has been growing continuously for almost four decades. According to the 2023 Trustee Report, the projection was for a long-term cash shortfall of $22.4 trillion.

Although some widespread myths circulating online blame the mess on undocumented workers and/or Congress “stealing” the program’s trust fund, much of Social Security’s shortfall can be traced to larger demographic changes. such as rising income inequality, historically low birth rates, and legal migration to the US that has declined by more than half since 1998.

2. The current payments program is very much in question, with benefits cut a real possibility by 2033

Despite Social Security’s weak financial foundation, it is in no danger of becoming insolvent or bankrupt.

Two of the program’s three sources of funding – payroll taxes on earned income and taxation of benefits – account for almost all of its revenues. As long as people keep working and paying their taxes, payments will be distributed to eligible beneficiaries.

What is at stake is the continuity of the existing payment program. If the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund (OASI) depletes its asset reserves by 2033, as trustees anticipate, retired workers and survivor beneficiaries could face a blanket benefit cut of up to 23%. Is.

3. Joe Biden proposes increasing payroll taxation on high earners

During the campaign in 2020, then-candidate Biden released a four-point plan designed to strengthen Social Security. The key aspect of this proposal was to increase payroll taxation on high earners.

In 2024, all earned income (wages and salaries, but not investment income) between $0.01 and $168,600 is subject to a 12.4% payroll tax. About 94% of workers will bring home less than $168,600 (the maximum taxable income limit) this year, and so will have to pay taxes on every dollar they earn. Meanwhile, $168,600 of earned income is exempt from payroll taxes.

Under Biden’s plan, the payroll tax would be reinstated on earned income over $400,000, creating a donut hole between the maximum taxable income limit and $400,000 where the payroll tax exemption would remain in place. As the maximum taxable income limit increases in most years in line with the national average wage index, this donut hole will naturally close over time.

4. The President wants to shift the measure of inflation from CPI-W to CPI-E

Another key component of Biden’s plan is to move away from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) as Social Security’s inflation measure.

The CPI-W has been the determinant of Social Security’s cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) every year since 1975. The point, as you can see in its full name, is that it focuses on the spending habits of “urban wage earners and clerks”. workers.” These are typically working-age Americans who are not currently receiving Social Security checks. Additionally, they also spend their money Very Different than senior citizens, who make up the overwhelming majority of program recipients.

Biden’s proposal would eliminate the CPI-W in favor of the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E). The CPI-E focuses strictly on the spending habits of households consisting of individuals aged 62 years and older. More accurate inflation readings should yield higher total COLAs over time.

5. Biden suggests increasing special minimum benefits

The third key tenet of Joe Biden’s Social Security plan is to meaningfully increase the special minimum benefit.

In 2024, a lifetime low-earning worker with 30 years of coverage can take home no more than $1,066.50 per month. By comparison, the federal poverty level for the 48 contiguous US states in 2024 is $1,255 per month.

The President’s proposal is to increase the special minimum benefit to 125% of the federal poverty level and then adjust it annually for inflation. If this proposal were law now, the special minimum benefit for a person with 30 years of coverage would be $1,568.75, or more than $500 per month.

6. President’s proposal to gradually increase PIA for aged beneficiaries

The fourth major change that Joe Biden wants to make is to gradually increase the Primary Insurance Amount (PIA) for elderly beneficiaries. Specifically, Biden’s plan calls for a 1% annual increase in their PIA, starting at age 78 and continuing through age 82, resulting in a 5% increase overall.

The purpose of this increase is to help partially offset some of the expenses that may increase as we age. This includes prescription drug costs as well as medical transportation expenses.

7. Joe Biden’s plan would expand the solvency of the program’s asset reserves

The most important question: Will Joe Biden’s Social Security changes strengthen the program?

The short answer is yes, it will happen.

Researchers at the Urban Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, analyzed Biden’s proposal in October 2020 and concluded that all of its components “would close nearly a quarter of the program’s long-term funding deficit and extend the life of the trust fund.” Will expand.” About five years.”

8. Biden’s four-point proposal falls far short of closing Social Security’s long-term funding gap

On the other hand, Joe Biden’s major changes will come nowhere close to closing the program’s growing long-term funding gap.

Although increasing payroll taxation on high earners would immediately increase revenues for Social Security, other aspects of Biden’s plan would offset most of these benefits. Raising benefits for low-earning workers over a lifetime, increasing the PIA for older beneficiaries, and changes to the CPI-E that result in increased payments for all beneficiaries over time would offset the additional revenue from taxing the rich. A large part becomes neutralised.

Biden’s proposal shows that taxing the wealthy would not be enough to close Social Security’s long-term funding shortfall.

9. The President’s Social Security plan will come with unintended economic consequences

Additionally, the President’s four-point plan to overhaul Social Security would have some unintended and adverse consequences for the US economy.

An analysis conducted by economists at the non-partisan Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM) in March 2020 suggests that switching from CPI-W to CPI-E would lead individuals with sufficient retirement savings to work less or retire earlier. This will have a negative impact on US productivity and reduce GDP between 2030 and 2050.

Furthermore, in the words of PWBM economists, raising payroll taxes on higher earners “would distort labor supply decisions more than the existing payroll tax would.” In plain English, targeting high-income individuals would encourage these workers to defer their income, work less, or generate income from sources that avoid the payroll tax. This is also negative for the US economy in the long run.

10. Biden’s Social Security proposal has almost no chance of becoming law

Perhaps the biggest problem is that President Biden does not have the votes on Capitol Hill to see his proposal become law. Amendments to Social Security laws would require 60 votes in the U.S. Senate, and it has been 45 years since either party had a supermajority of 60 seats. In short, bipartisan support will be desperately needed.

The challenge is that Democrats and Republicans have approached “fixing” Social Security from opposite ends of the spectrum, and they both have a plan that strengthens the program. Since proposals from both parties work, no one is encouraged to work with their opposition to find common ground. In such a situation the deadlock continues.

Although Congress has a history of coming to Social Security’s rescue at the 11th hour, delaying it would make the final solution costly to working Americans and/or the program’s more than 67 million beneficiaries.

