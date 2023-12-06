Joe Biden said that if Donald Trump had not been running for president, he probably would not have run for re-election.

“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I would be running,” Biden said.

But he later withdrew his comments, saying that even if Trump dropped out of the race, he would still run.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

For President Joe Biden, running for reelection is about preventing Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I would be running. But we can’t let him win,” Biden said. Said At a fundraising event in Boston on Tuesday.

Positioning himself as an anti-Trump figure was a major focus of Biden’s campaign in the 2020 election, and could boost his chances in the 2024 election.

“But in the next election, I would be very lucky if the same person were running against me,” Biden said. Said Trump at a press conference in March 2022.

That said, Biden immediately confirmed how serious he is about staying in the race when reporters at the White House asked him if he would continue to run if Trump dropped out for some reason .

Biden responded, “I hope so, but look, he’s running, and I have to run.”

According to recent polls, Trump is currently the frontrunner for the GOP primaries, surpassing his rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. He is also proving to be a formidable foe for Biden, voting against him.

Trump ignored Biden’s comments when asked about it at a Fox News town hall on Tuesday.

“I think somebody gave him a chance to talk, he thought it would be nice,” the former president said.

Representatives for Biden and Trump did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Source: www.bing.com