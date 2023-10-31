Joe Biden 2024 has a secret weapon

This week’s news that the U.S. economy grew a surprising 4.9% in the third quarter is another reminder that despite voters’ dismal personal perceptions, the country’s economic outlook is quite good.

The blockbuster GDP report showed that real GDP grew at an annual rate of 4.9% in the third quarter, dashing even optimistic expectations. This economy is headed for a recession, and it’s time for those who ruined it to apologize for two years of continuous mistakes. pic.twitter.com/tUYhjOUoSs – Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) 26 October 2023

Not only the Americans go on a spending spreeResponsible for half of GDP growth, they have seen strong growth in their average incomes adjusted for inflation.

Lemay put the huge GDP numbers in more human terms: For all the fancy acronyms, real GDP per capita simply measures average income (adjusted for inflation). Median income is growing strongly, and its recovery is much stronger than the recovery from the last recession. pic.twitter.com/XTGhTzTbuk – Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) 26 October 2023

From an electoral perspective, the continued strength of the economy should be good news for the White House and positive proof that Bidenomics is working for the American people.

Instead, the positive data around the economy outweighed by the negative polling poses a thorny problem for Democrats: How do you convince people that things are great if they don’t realize it? If instead, they feel like things are really serious?

This divide is made worse by voters’ general perception, a quiet relic from past decades, that Republicans are better at handling the economy.

An NBC News poll released last month found that nearly half of voters, 49%, said Republicans are better managers of the economy, while only 28% of voters supported Democrats.

For Democrats, and more specifically President Joe Biden, the question is how to reach voters on the economy in a way that connects with them and feels reassuring rather than evasive. If Biden argues that the US is doing well relative to every comparable economy abroad, voters won’t care. If Biden points to the data, voters won’t feel like they’ve been seen and that could only upset the intended audience, whose votes he’ll need next year. This is a Catch-22.

But there is a way forward: a wholesale change in their perceptions about the state of the economy and which party is best equipped to handle it, rather than expanding on what voters already believe to be true. Therein lies the possibility of mystery. It’s a strategy that Sarah Longwell, host of The Focus Group Podcast, mentioned as a separate idea on this week’s episode.

“The most important thing is that you have to unlock things that people already know, or already believe,” Longwell said of the White House. “And so people believe Biden cares about them more.”

Now that’s something to build a message around – Biden’s empathy and his identification with average Americans instead of corporate bullshit and money donors. At their core, most Americans believe Biden is a decent man who cares about average Americans. This is at least partly why Biden’s favorability rating is significantly better than Donald Trump’s, 13 points underwater versus 24 points underwater for Trump.

In fact, voters generally already believe the Democratic Party is more concerned about the everyday needs of Americans than the Republican Party — by about 10 points, according to Civic’s tracking on this issue. Notably, in the graph below, not only do voters currently believe that Democrats are more concerned about their needs than Republicans, 42% – 32%, they have held that view for the period of tracking polls since the beginning of 2015. In this regard, Democrats are placed above Republicans.

Biden has a case to say that his policies have prioritized struggling Americans. Think about something like limiting the cost of insulin under Medicare to just $35 a month—one of Biden’s most popular accomplishments. The more people hear about something, the more they like it.

But the president can’t focus solely on his past accomplishments, or the election will still become a referendum on whether he and the Democrats have done enough to boost the purchasing power of people’s pocketbooks.

Biden will have to figure out how to use his accomplishments to articulate a vision for growing the economy — a vision for where he wants Americans to be at the end of his presidency. As Biden says, growing the economy “from the middle out and the bottom up” is not enough. Voters need to be able to imagine their place in America, the affordability of their everyday lives, the things they don’t have to worry about, the relief from stress, and the things they can enjoy, e.g. That quality time with your family. It should be the complete package.

This should be more meaningful to voters than a basic discussion about their job choices, salary range, and their 401(k). This is a complete quality of life package that will get the majority of voters back on the path to achieving the American dream. And perhaps, Biden needs to update the American dream for the new millennium during his tenure.

But at the very least, building on what voters already believe is a starting point President Biden can leverage to craft a winning economic message ahead of his reelection.

