In our upside-down economy, where good news for ordinary people means bad news for financial markets, concerns about an overheated labor market pushed 10-year Treasury yields to their highest level in 16 years in October. That put pressure on stocks, and pushed the average rate on America’s most popular mortgage into even more inaccessible territory, pushing it above 8% for the first time in 23 years.

But everything may have changed on Friday, when the Labor Department released its monthly jobs report with surprisingly low numbers — only 150,000 jobs were created last month, 20,000 less than forecast and barely a quarter of the 297,000 increase seen in September. half.

The news helped push the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate below 7.4% on Friday, its lowest level in two months, relieving some pressure on the housing market. Mortgage rates track the 10-year Treasury yield, and they declined on Friday, suggesting investors can expect an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

And while the cooled labor market may not be good for the average American, it’s certainly good news for Fed officials who are expecting job growth to slow amid a nearly two-year-long battle with inflation.

Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard, said the latest labor market report “marks another target for the Fed”, arguing that the weaker-than-expected jobs and income growth is evidence that inflation pressures are cooling. Happening. “This news once again confirms that the Fed should end the rate hike cycle and now consider under what conditions the first rate cut would be required in 2024.”

Stock market investors reacted quickly to the news that the Fed’s hiking cycle may be coming to an end. The S&P 500 jumped more than 1% on Friday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.4%. Both the indices managed to post their best weekly performance since November 2022.

For potential homebuyers looking for a way out of the historically unaffordable housing market, this initial drop in mortgage rates offers hope for much-needed relief. after the former Luck housing editor lance lambertand co-founder of ResiClub, Tweeted on Friday: “The average 30-year fixed US mortgage rate has fallen to 7.36%. This is down 67 bps from last month’s 23-year high of 8.03%. “This is the lowest reading since September 20.”

Connor SennThe bloomberg opinion A columnist specializing in macroeconomics and housing responded on behalf of the crowd: “we’re back a lot,

But is the recession real?

There’s a caveat to the story of Wall Street appeasing a cold labor market: Historically high strike numbers could keep October’s job creation figures artificially low. The strike by auto workers at Ford, GM and Stellantis last month and the Hollywood actors’ strike that has been going on since May certainly contributed to the decline in employment figures. The economy technically lost 35,000 manufacturing jobs in October, but almost all were in the motor vehicles and parts sector, where workers are striking.

While the United Auto Workers strike was responsible for a large portion of the monthly failure in job creation, some experts believe there were still signs of a cold labor market, noting that September’s job creation number dropped by 39,000. Was revised till.

“Although this month’s numbers are artificially (and temporarily) lower due to striking workers who will be readmitted, the downward revision in previous months exceeds the size of that adjustment, potentially showing a true cooling trend.” employees,” explained Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

Nationwide chief economist Kathy Bostjanic echoed Zacherly’s comments on Friday. “Even after taking into account auto strikers, which were a decline of 32,000, there is a clear decline in employment growth,” he said.

The cooling of the labor market is likely to help boost the market and push mortgage rates lower as investors anticipate an end to the Fed’s rate hike campaign.

The mortgage-rate decline is astonishing. A day after Realtor.com wrote that “housing costs have set a ‘new record,’” the site noted that mortgage rates “have suddenly reversed.” At Redfin, Chen Zhao, head of the economics team, said rates have fallen “substantially,” which is “bringing some relief to home buyers.”

Before the latest jobs report, housing market affordability was so bad that Zillow estimated it would take 13.5 years for the average buyer to see a return on their investment. This is more than double the historical average of about six years.

If the thousands of UAW workers who were fighting for better conditions managed to shift economic data for a month and prevent future interest rate hikes from the Fed, that would be a major, albeit contingent, achievement for reform. The standard of living of the average American will go a long way.

Still, that’s only good news if it holds, and if jobs numbers do indeed prove to be a temporary rather than a momentary pause on a downward path leading to mass unemployment. The unemployment rate has risen so sharply that the economy is now a hair’s breadth from recession, according to the Sahm Rule, a metric named after former Federal Reserve economist Claudia Sahm, who has the distinction of predicting recessions with perfect accuracy . On the other hand, at 3.9%, it is close to the historical low since the late 1970s.

And while a recession will certainly bring down home prices, asset prices, and other measures of inflation, it will also plunge many more Americans into misery. “The recession is likely to drive mortgage rates down significantly, but it will also push some people off the homeownership path if they lose their jobs,” Zhao said.

Source: fortune.com