Jobs report live updates: US added 199,000 jobs in November

The economy continued strong employment growth in November, showing there is still juice left in a labor market that has been slowing almost imperceptibly since last year’s pandemic.

Employers added 199,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent, the Labor Department reported Friday. The increase in employment includes approximately 41,000 autoworkers and actors who returned to their jobs after the strike, and other related businesses that were halted due to the walkout.

The numbers are the latest sign that the U.S. economy remains far from recession territory despite a year and a half of interest rate hikes that have hit consumer spending and business investment. Strengthening the picture of vigorous labor demand, wages rose 0.4 percent over the month, more than expected, and the workweek became slightly longer.

Most analysts are surprised by the durability of the recovery, largely due to the cash accumulated by consumers over the past few years. This has also driven service-industry jobs despite rising costs, the resumption of mandatory student loan payments and slow wage growth.

“This is the definition of a soft landing: It’s slowing down gradually, which is what you want,” said Martin Holdrich, senior economist at Woods & Poole Economics. However, he said that even with strong productivity growth, permanent labor market tightness is unlikely to prompt the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates.

“These data do not indicate an overheated economy and shortages that will drive inflation,” Mr. Holdrich said.

November’s increase was essentially in line with the past few months when accounting for strike activity, although an average of 240,000 jobs were added per month during the year ending in October, a step down. During the survey period, about 10,000 workers were still on strike at workplaces including casinos and hospitals.

Job growth has slowed in recent months, with sectors dependent on consumers buying physical goods declining and service industries benefiting most. In November, health care added 77,000 jobs and government added 49,000 jobs — both employers that are less connected to the underlying strength of the economy.

Manufacturers added back jobs lost during the auto strike, but jobs are flat since the beginning of the year. The retail industry cut 38,000 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis, reflecting the weakest holiday hiring season since 2013.

Temporary help services, often considered an indicator of labor demand, shed 14,000 jobs, a sign that employers are not trying to meet business growth with contingent workers. That industry has lost $177,000 since last November.

The trajectory for much of 2023 points to exactly the kind of soft landing the Fed is seeking with its interest rate policy: a historically high number of job openings followed by a steady decline, initially notable in the unemployment rate. Without growth.

Even some industries that boomed during the pandemic have shed jobs, while others that struggled to bring back workers during the recovery — such as hotels and restaurants — have sucked up labor from contracting businesses. Which helped in preventing the increase in unemployment.

“If you have a sector like wholesale or retail trade that starts laying off workers, they can very easily transition to something like leisure and hospitality,” said Michael Reid, U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets. “If those areas start to see a reduction in spending, we still see strength in health care and social assistance.”

However, the picture has begun to change in recent months, with the unemployment rate rising to 3.9 percent in October as a result of permanent layoffs and more people entering the labor force in search of work.

People over 55 who are in the labor force — working or looking for work — declined in 2020 and have not recovered, but people ages 25 to 54 have bounced back. It has become increasingly clear that women in that age group, who have achieved record levels of participation this year, have benefited from the widespread availability of remote work.

The influx of workers – including improving immigration flows – has also fueled wage growth. Combined with productivity gains, this means the current level of wage growth could be in line with the Federal Reserve’s annual 2 percent inflation target. The annual inflation rate has recently fallen to 3 percent, less than half of what it was when the Fed began raising interest rates.

Despite the strong long-term performance of the labor market so far, most forecasters expect a sustained decline in job growth into early 2024 as consumers draw on their savings, reduce spending, and remaining pockets of labor shortages. Are filled.

