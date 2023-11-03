The case for investors continues to make an end to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

On Friday, the October jobs report showed that 150,000 jobs were added to the US economy, while the unemployment rate rose to its highest level since January 2022.

The slowdown in the labor market is a welcome sign for the Federal Reserve, which noted that it is “likely” that further easing of the labor market will be needed to keep inflation on a downward path.

The jobs report adds to the growing number of reasons investors see the Fed pausing its rate hike campaign. After the central bank held rates steady on Wednesday, investors largely interpreted Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments to signal that the Fed will not hike again in 2023.

“The overall weakness in employment demand and wage growth supports our view that the Fed is likely to raise rates for the rest of this cycle,” Nationwide chief economist Kathy Bostjanic wrote in a note to clients on Friday.

The market continued to price in that narrative on Friday, with the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) both rising 1%, while Treasury yields fell. The 10-year Treasury yield, which recently hit a 16-year high and was considered unfavorable for equities, fell to 4.5% on Friday, its lowest level since September 22.

Meanwhile, investors’ bets on Fed’s pause also increased. As of Friday morning, markets were pricing in a nearly 90% chance that the Fed will not raise rates at its next meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool, which is about 10 percentage points higher than the previous day. A month ago, markets predicted only a 53% chance the Fed would not hike again.

“Upcoming macro developments have been favorable in a way that, in our view, sets the stage for near-term upside for stocks,” Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, wrote in a research note Friday. “As of now, it is a ‘baby rally’ but it could turn into a big rally.”

According to Powell, despite the bullishness in the markets, the Fed has not made any clear decision on what will happen next in raising rates and has not yet discussed cutting rates. The Fed chair highlighted Friday’s labor report as one of several key data points, including another labor update and two inflation prints, to come ahead of the December meeting.

“The question we are asking is, should we increase further?” Powell said Wednesday.

In three trading days, the market says ‘no’.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell answers a question during a press conference following a closed two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy at the Federal Reserve on November 1, 2023 in Washington, U.S. Reuters/Kevin Lamarck (Kevin Lamarck/Reuters)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for the latest economic news and indicators to help inform your investment decisions,

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com