Jobs data shows labor market coming into 'better balance', welcome sign for Fed

The U.S. job market is finally getting back to normal after COVID disrupted it nearly four years ago.

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report released on Tuesday showed that the ratio of job openings to the number of unemployed workers fell to 1.34, the lowest reading since August 2021.

As Nancy Vanden Houten, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, notes, the decline in the ratio suggests the labor market is coming into “better balance” between supply and demand.

The “better balance” has been consistently mentioned by the Federal Reserve when discussing what needs to be done to bring inflation back to the central bank’s 2% target.

“Labor market conditions remain very strong, and the economy is returning to a better balance between the demand and supply of workers,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a speech on Dec. 1. “Jobs remain strong, slowing toward more sustainable levels.”

A graph posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Jason Furman, former director of the United States National Economic Council, shows that the ratio of job openings to unemployed workers is closing in on pre-pandemic levels.

Another key component of the permanently soft landing is coming into place as job openings declined radically from 9.6 million in September to 8.7 million in October. As a result, vacancies/unemployment decreased to 1.3 (previous month it was 1.5 and a high of 2.0). pic.twitter.com/DUQyRBkvJe -Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) 5 December 2023

More broadly, Tuesday’s report showed that job openings during October reached their lowest level in more than two years, providing further signs that the historically tight labor market is slowing down. Are visible.

There were 8.73 million open jobs at the end of October, down from 9.55 million jobs in September. Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected 9.3 million vacancies in October.

The report also showed that the attrition rate, a measure of confidence among workers, remained steady at 2.3% for the fourth consecutive month and was in line with the rate seen in 2019 before the pandemic disrupted the labor market. Additionally, the JOLTS report showed that 5.9 million appointments were made in the month, which was little changed from the previous month.

Tuesday’s data reinforced the market’s recent narrative that the economy is cooling while inflation continues its downward trend, increasing investors’ speculation that the central bank may raise interest rates.

“Evidence of cold labor market conditions will prevent further rate hikes, but we do not expect a rate cut until the third quarter of next year,” Vanden Houten wrote in a research note Tuesday. “The Fed needs to be confident that inflation is moving back toward 2% and we expect progress toward that goal to be gradual over the next several months.”

The JOLTS report kicks off a busy week of labor market data. An update on personal payrolls from ADP is expected Wednesday morning, followed by a weekly update on jobless claims on Thursday. On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the November jobs report.

Economists polled by Bloomberg expect the report to show the U.S. economy added 189,000 nonfarm payroll jobs last month, with unemployment higher than the October report. Remains stable at 3.9%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a meeting of the Economic Club of New York on October 19, 2023 in New York City. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters) (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Source: finance.yahoo.com