Jobs at risk as struggles continue in Eurozone manufacturing sector

Manufacturing companies are looking to cut costs due to inflationary pressures and a prolonged decline in demand.

The eurozone construction PMI total activity index came in at 43.4 in November, up slightly from October’s ten-month low of 42.7, according to data from Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) and index provider S&P Global.

The Total Activity Index, which is based on a questionnaire sent to about 650 construction firms in Germany, France, Italy and Ireland, tracks the amount of construction activity each month to determine the health of the sector.

Readings below 50 indicate economic contraction, while numbers above 50 indicate growth.

Although the rate of decline in November was slower than in October, the new data still show a sharp decline in construction activity.

This was mainly driven by sluggish demand in the housing sector, and commercial and civil engineering firms also witnessed a decline in activity.

The contractions were particularly concentrated in France and Germany, where the latter recorded the sharpest output decline in three and a half years.

Only Italian construction companies managed to register an increase in activity, with the figure climbing at the fastest rate since May 2022.

“Manufacturing sectors in eurozone countries weathered the storm of high-interest rates with varying degrees of resilience,” said Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

Speaking about Italy’s relative success, he commented: “While politics are underway, the EU Commission’s approval for the use of the EU Next Generation Fund for major infrastructure projects in Italy is potentially influencing the positive trend. Is”.

The Next Generation Fund is a €750 billion package designed to help EU member states recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When inflation increases it is difficult to save

Eurozone manufacturing companies were generally looking to cut costs last month in response to lower demand.

Input purchases remained low for the 18th consecutive month and companies were more reluctant to hire subcontractors.

Yet despite efforts to rein in unnecessary spending, input costs last month rose at the fastest pace since April due to inflationary pressures.

However we should note that in the Eurozone this trend was not always visible at the national level.

Last month, France and Italy reported increases in the cost burden. However, the rate of growth was slower than in October and German manufacturing companies saw a modest decline in input costs.

Falling demand surprisingly translated into a decline in employment in the construction sector.

Eurozone employment levels fell at the fastest pace since May 2020, although job losses are still relatively modest.

When asked about their predictions for the coming year, Eurozone manufacturing companies remained pessimistic, with their confidence reaching the lowest level in a year.

France and Germany had the worst forecasts, although Italian companies showed some optimism.

And how was the condition of the neighbors?

HCOB and S&P also released data on the UK construction industry on Wednesday.

Business activity declined for the third consecutive month due to a decline in demand for residential housing projects, although commercial buildings showed some resilience.

The Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 45.5 in November from 45.6 in October.

Employment levels also declined for the first time in ten months and input costs fell at the fastest rate since July 2009.

“The slowdown in house building has cast a long shadow over the UK construction sector,” said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Increased mortgage costs and adverse market conditions were widely attributed to the curtailment of home construction projects. Rising interest rates and the uncertain UK economic outlook also impacted commercial construction in November,” he explained.

