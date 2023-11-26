Jobs AI Can't Do at All

Human and robot together.

My previous post of 11/22/23 – Businesses Impacted by AI in 2024 – may have struck you as a foreboding mood. This was not the intention, as any business exposed to AI will be transformed to some degree. The point is that if AI is used right, much of that change has the potential to be surprisingly good.

Today we will take a look at businesses that will be difficult for AI to damage or replace, which can bring big points on the board if AI is used judiciously. Here’s a modest list, by no means complete, but full of promise. This is because of their distinct humanity, uniqueness, need for human judgment, creativity, diverse thought, humor and empathy.

Leadership

Leadership roles require vision before anything else. AI hasn’t got it, nor can it get it or even help it. Strategic thinking, decision-making abilities, the ability to inspire, motivate, and build teams, and the development of ethical systems are areas of strength where AI still has limitations that it may never leave.

creative professions

For example, jobs in the arts, such as musicians, writers, illustrators, and other creative people in advertising, rely heavily on human creativity, emotion, and subjective interpretation, making them less susceptible to automation. AI may try to take over the functions of our left brain, but as far as our right brain is concerned, it will always be ours.

creative problem solving

Many problems can be solved with left brain, linear thinking. However, they are not the ones who change civilization. Professions that involve solving innovative and complex problems – or creating attractive opportunities – require creativity, critical thinking, holistic thinking, pattern recognition and adaptability. AI can aid in data analysis and decision support, but it completely lacks the ability to generate truly innovative revelations.

Health care

Doctors, nurses, surgeons, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and other health workers combine medical knowledge, clinical judgment, empathy, and the human touch, including savvy guesswork. While AI can aid and enrich diagnosis and treatment recommendations, it cannot replace the human aspect of health care. No way.

research and development

Scientific research and subsequent innovation always involves exploration of the unknown, curiosity, formulating hypotheses and hypotheses, and constant experimentation, all of which depend on human creativity and insight and the belief that somewhere there is an innovation that we can see. May not be able to. Now. Does anyone know of an AI system that works like this?

Therapists and Counselors

Providing emotional support, therapy, counseling and skillful creative problem solving – not to mention dedication above and beyond the call of duty – requires deep empathy, human connection and an understanding of complex emotional nuances. There is no chance for AI here.

social work

As social workers deal with diverse, unpredictable, and often emergent human situations that require high levels of emotional intelligence, adaptability, and ethical judgment, AI will be considered a useful tool, but never a threat.

caregivers of the elderly and disabled

As our population ages, new and unknown needs will arise. Providing care to large numbers of individuals with unique needs, including collaboration and assistance with daily tasks, requires empathy, patience, and adaptability that AI cannot currently provide. However, this is one area where AI will be a valuable tool.

teaching and learning

While AI can vastly enhance education through personalized learning, coaching, automated grading, effective teaching beyond the classroom or calendar often involves building relationships with students, understanding their unique needs, and providing advice and guidance. Is. AI cannot score a single run in this game.

skilled trades

Jobs like electricians, plumbers and artisans involve practical skills, adaptability to different situations, the ability to visualize complex systems and figure out what is going on in existing systems, making it challenging for AI.

one more thing…

Humans – or at least, those of us who are confident in their ability to take humanity forward and upward – have one more thing that AI doesn’t: confidence.

