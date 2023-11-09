Jobless claims fell to 217,000. Layoffs are less.

Number: The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell slightly to 217,000 last week and remained at the very bottom of a strong U.S. job market.

The government said new jobless claims declined by 3,000 from the previous week’s revised 220,000.

The claims still indicate a very small number of jobs lost and indicate the economy is stable, but businesses are hiring less and the labor market appears to have cooled a bit. One complication is the UAW auto strike. It may be possible that its claims have increased recently.

Economists had expected new claims to total 220,000 in the week ending Nov. 4.

Key Details: New jobless claims increased in 34 of the 53 states and territories that report these figures to the federal government. However, most of the increases were very small.

Claims fell in 19 states.

The number of raw or actual claims – that is, before seasonal adjustments – topped 200,000 for the first time in 12 weeks.

Unemployment claims typically rise above 300,000 and eventually rise much higher as the recession approaches.

Meanwhile, the number of people receiving unemployment benefits in the US increased for the seventh consecutive week to 1.83 million. This is the highest level in seven months.

The backup in these so-called continuing claims may be a sign that people are taking longer to find new jobs.

big picture: A strong labor market is showing some signs of decline, but the unemployment rate is still extremely low and few companies are laying off workers. A strong job market is the economy’s greatest insurance policy against recession.

looking ahead: “Early claims still support an expansion in the jobs market,” said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. “The average weekly claims this year is about 227,000, and given the rising GDP in the third quarter, claims are unlikely to increase much this year.”

Market reaction: The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.02% and the S&P 500 SPX, -0.01% were set to open higher in Thursday trading.

Source: www.marketwatch.com