Job openings fell to 8.7 million in October, well short of estimates, and the lowest level since March 2021

Employees at a restaurant at Grand Central Market in Los Angeles, California, US, on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Eric Thayer | Bloomberg | getty images

Job openings fell in October to their lowest level in two and a half years, a sign that the historically tight labor market may be easing.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that jobs opened for a total of 8.73 million in the month, a decline of 617,000, or 6.6%. The number was well below Dow Jones’ estimate of 9.4 million and the lowest since March 2021.

The decline in vacancies has resulted in the ratio of vacancies to available workers falling to 1.3 to 1, down from around 2 to 1 just a few months ago.

Federal Reserve policymakers closely watch a report called the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for signs of a labor shortage. The Fed has dramatically raised interest rates through March 2022 in an effort to slow the labor market and reduce inflation, and is considering its next policy move.

While job opportunities declined dramatically, total hiring only decreased while layoffs and separations were modestly higher. Attrition, seen as a measure of an employee’s confidence in their ability to change jobs and easily find another job, was also little changed.

The decline in job opportunities in the industry was widespread.

The largest declines were in education and health services (-238,000), followed by financial activities (-217,000), leisure and hospitality (-136,000) and retail (-102,000).

The JOLTS report comes days before the Labor Department’s nonfarm payrolls calculations for November. According to Dow Jones, economists expect the report to lead to an increase of 190,000, up from October’s 150,000.

Fed officials are targeting the red-hot job market as a specific area of ​​concern in the fight to bring inflation down from last year’s four-decade high. Seeing a decline in job opportunities would be welcome news for policymakers as it could mean that lower labor demand could help the job market return to a level with a larger mismatch with supply.

With the Fed holding its two-day policy meeting next week, the market expects the Federal Open Market Committee to leave interest rates unchanged. Traders in the Fed funds futures market are anticipating rate cuts starting in March on expectations that inflation data will continue to make progress and that the central bank is trying to stave off a possible recession or meltdown.

Source: www.cnbc.com