Job growth slowed in October as the economy returns to a new normal

The unemployment rate increased to 3.9% in October.

The labor market added 150,000 jobs in October, after adding 297,000 jobs in September.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this week that “the labor market remains tight.”

Based on non-farm payroll employment growth from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS, the U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs in October.

This is down from September’s revised job growth of 297,000. The previous estimate for September was 336,000 nonfarm payrolls added. The August increase was also revised down to 165,000 from 227,000, according to a Friday news release from the BLS.

October’s increase was below forecasts of 180,000.

The unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.9%, after remaining at 3.8% for two consecutive months. This is slightly above the forecast of 3.8%.

Job opening data released earlier this week by the BLS showed that there were 9.6 million job openings in September, the same as in August. About 3.7 million people left their jobs in September and August as well.

Nick Bunker, director of economic research for North America at Indeed Hiring Lab, said in comments earlier this week about the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey report that although it was “a little boring,” it was boring “in the best possible way.” Was. ,

Bunker noted job openings, “both attrition and hiring have stabilized at healthy levels, similar to what we saw before the pandemic,” and a low layoff rate, which stood at 1.0% in September.

“The labor market has cooled from its 2021 highs, but demand for workers is no longer slowing down,” Bunker said. “But with labor supply still increasing, this higher level of demand will not necessarily drive inflation and draw the ire of the Federal Reserve.”

The Fed decided to keep rates steady this week with a pause on interest rate hikes. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference on Wednesday that economic data is showing resilience in the economy.

Consumer price index data showed inflation in September was 3.7% higher than a year earlier, the same percentage increase as in August. Gross domestic product also grew at an annual rate of 4.9% in the third quarter, based on advance estimates released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This is the fastest pace in almost two years. And employers are still looking to hire people – with 5.9 million hiring in September.

“We are paying close attention to recent data showing economic growth and the resilience of labor demand,” Powell said. “Evidence of persistent growth above capacity, or that labor market tightness is no longer easing, could jeopardize the further progress of inflation and may require further tightening of monetary policy.”

“The labor market remains tight, but supply and demand remain in good balance,” Powell said.

Non-farm payroll employment is an important economic indicator of whether there is a recession or not. Some consumers, investors and others are worried that a recession could be coming. The Conference Board believes there will be a recession next year.

“Consumer fears about an impending recession remain elevated, consistent with the small and shallow economic contraction projected for the first half of 2024,” a press release from the Conference Board said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Source: www.businessinsider.com