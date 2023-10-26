JN.1: Strange Man Among the Omicron Sublineages

A ball placed separately from multicolored cubes. getty

A new COVID-19 variant demonstrates the rapid adaptability of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This latest emerging SARS-CoV-2 variant, JN.1, was identified in Luxembourg on August 25, 2023, followed by England, Iceland, France, and the United States. In the GISAID SARS-CoV-2 database, there are 91 instances of JN.1 at the time of writing, suggesting that hundreds if not thousands of people have been infected by this variant since sequencing efforts have largely been halted.

What is most interesting about JN.1 and why I think there is cause for concern is that there is a huge difference between it and today’s leading viruses: XBB.1.5 and HV.1. The XBB.1.5 variant is the target of the latest vaccine booster in the United States. Most of the emerging variants are descendants of this virus. HV.1 is a relative newcomer and has some differences from XBB.1.5 but is mainly similar to XBB.1.5.

To quantify JN.1’s departure from these viruses, HV.1 has ten additional unique mutations compared to XBB.1.5, or a difference of about 12%. JN.1 contains 41 additional unique mutations compared to XBB.1.5, or 40%. Most of the changes in JN.1 are found in the spike protein, possibly related to increased infectivity and immune evasion.

Figure 1: SARS-CoV-2 phylogenetic map. Note the emergence of JN.1 and others from BA.2.86. Eric Topol

Several spike protein mutations are among those we have seen in previous variants of concern, such as E484K and P681R, which were first identified in the alpha and beta variants of SARS-CoV-2 in early 2021. Why did these mutations go out of use? Variants of the Omicron family are obscure, but their re-emergence in JN.1 is noteworthy.

What catches my attention about JN.1 is not the mutation re-emerging from previous variants, but the novelty of the selective mutation in the spike protein. Many of these mutations have been sequenced only a few thousand times from a database of more than 16 million samples throughout the pandemic. However, none are unique to the JN.1.

In the N-terminal domain, which plays a role in virus entry after infection, mutations such as R21T, S50L, V127F, R158G and others can improve viral entry efficiency, as well as immunity to antibodies by introducing N-glycosylation sites. Can survive. ,

In the receptor-binding domain, we see a similar phenomenon. V445H, S450D, and L452W, among other rare mutations, have all been sequenced less than two thousand times, all of which may serve to improve ACE2 binding affinity or reduce antibody binding efficiency.

Figure 2: Spike protein mutational profile of JN.1 compared to XBB.1.5 and HV.1. Access Health International

I would like to draw your attention to mutations outside the spike region, which can significantly affect the pathogenicity and spread of the virus. Throughout the genome, there are a variety of mutations in the Orf1ab replication-transcription complex (NSP1-16), some in structural proteins (E, M, and N), and some in accessory proteins (Orf3a-8). , We pay attention to these because mutations in some of these proteins, particularly the N protein, can make significant differences in virus replication.

Below is a complete list of the mutations found throughout the virus.

Figure 3: JN.1 nonspike mutation. Access Health International

Figure 4: Nonspike protein mutational profile of JN.1 compared to XBB.1.5 and HV.1. Access Health International

One nonspike protein that is heavily mutated in JN.1 is the NSP3 protein. NSP3 has six mutations, namely T24I, V238L, G489S, K1155R, N1708S and A1892T. NSP3 is one of the most active proteins in viruses, playing roles in viral RNA binding, polyprotein processing, and other functions. Although the exact function of these mutations is unknown, they likely increase the efficiency of many of these mechanisms, leading to the creation of more functional and pathogenic viruses.

I also pay attention to the highly mutated N protein. The mutations R203K and G204R have been found to mutate in most virus variants during the pandemic and possibly improve viral replication rates. Other mutations in N may also serve to improve viral replication.

While the Orf8 protein is truncated in the widespread XBB.1.5 variant, it is completely present in JN.1.

There are several explanations for the mutations within and especially outside the spike protein. The first is adaptation to more aggressive infectiousness. The second is to avoid neutralizing antibodies. The third is an adaptation to more efficient post-infection pathogenicity, involving replication aided by mutations in the N protein. The fourth is immune evasion from T cell recognition. Dr. Gaurav Gaiah and colleagues identified early in the pandemic that certain mutations had reduced binding affinity for T cell epitopes. In JN.1, eight mutations added to the

I also pay attention to the presence of synonymous mutations or mutations that do not result in an amino acid change. There are potentially many synonymous mutations scattered throughout JN.1; However, collecting data on these mutations is much more complex than on amino acid mutations.

While synonymous mutations do not affect the amino acid sequence of the virus, they do affect the tertiary structure of the virus’s RNA, which studies suggest may play a role in the virus’s adaptation to the human host environment. They may also play a role in the relative abundance of virally encoded proteins and immune responses in the infected individual.

For example, a recent study on the SARS-CoV-2 N protein shows that the N-terminal domain of N recognizes and binds RNA sequences in five major untranslated regions of the virus. The N protein is involved in RNA transcription and genome packaging into virus particles, which play important roles in virus transmission. Thus, changing the structures of the five major ends may affect the function and efficiency of N, thereby affecting the overall viral function of SARS-CoV-2.

My colleagues and I will soon release a book on molecular biology in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Patarka and Heseltine, published by Wolters Kluwer in 2024). In the book, we discuss the role of each protein in the pathogenesis of COVID-19. Over time, and with further advances in artificial intelligence technologies, we will be able to better understand the impact of complex mutations on protein function. Slight changes can have widespread effects on protein structure and the tertiary structure of nucleotide sequences. Ultimately, we will be able to predict the pathogenicity of a virus before it infects a host.

It remains to be seen whether JN.1 will cause a new wave of Covid cases similar to Alpha or Omicron in previous years. With only 91 recorded instances of ZN.1, this will likely be one of several pandemic variants that will appear worrisome but remain relatively minor. If GISAID data correlates to global affairs, it looks like JN.1 is starting to slow down and plateau compared to earlier this month.

I can’t say what the deformability of the JN.1 will be, as it is only observational and experimental at this point.

However, it is important to be aware of these threats before they become widespread, not after. As we enter the winter months, another wave of cases is likely, and JN.1 is an opportunity for that to happen.

