JN.1 Covid 'variant of interest' is spreading rapidly in America – know what it is

The World Health Organization said it is tracking a new coronavirus “variant of interest” called JN.1, an offshoot of the highly mutated “Pirola” strain that is spreading rapidly around the world and in the United States. Has become the fastest growing variant.

important facts

JN.1 is an offshoot of the highly mutated Omicron variant BA.2.86, often nicknamed “Pirola”, which some experts are concerned may escape protection from prior infection and vaccination and, like the original Omicron variant, Could trigger a huge wave of disease. This emerged. As WHO has already classified BA.2.86 as a “variant of interest” – a strain of the virus with genetic changes known to affect traits such as transmissibility, immune escape and disease severity is known or believed to be spreading in a way that could pose “an emerging risk”. For global public health” – and JN.1 was tracked as part of this group, it was already considered a “variant of interest” anyway. WHO said that JN.1 now deserves its own standalone classification due to its “rapidly increasing spread” around the world, and also said that it now makes up the “vast majority” of BA.2.86 descendants. The UN agency stressed the available evidence, while “limited”, suggests the strain poses a “low” risk to public health. That assessment was reiterated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early December, when the agency said the JN.1 variant was responsible for between 15% and 29% of Covid cases and was “the most rapidly spreading in the United States.” “growing variant”. , Both health agencies said the updated booster vaccines will continue to protect against severe disease and death from JN.1, as they do for other variants, and there is no indication that this strain will cause more severe disease than other variants. Becomes the reason for.

what we don’t know

“The continued growth of ZN.1 suggests that it is either more infectious or better at evading our immune systems,” the CDC said in early December. However, the agency said it is unclear how much JN.1 is contributing to the recent increase in COVID activity given the infection patterns typically seen at this time of year. It’s also unclear whether JN.1 causes a different set of symptoms from other variants, the CDC said, noting that symptoms “are similar across all variants.” The severity and type of symptoms “generally depend more on a person’s immunity and overall health than on which type of infection causes the infection,” the agency said. The CDC said it will continue to monitor the situation and that COVID activity is likely to increase in the month of December, urging people to get vaccinated “if you have not received a vaccine this fall.”

news peg

The JN.1 is on track to become the flagship variant in the US in a matter of weeks. The agency’s latest estimates estimate the variant was responsible for 30% of cases as of Dec. 9, up from between 6% and 11% two weeks earlier. It trails the dominant variant, HV.1, which was responsible for an estimated 27% to 33% of cases as of December 9 and 30% to 34% of cases two weeks before that. In the CDC region covering the Northeast—New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands—JN.1 is already the dominant variant and accounts for an estimated 32% of cases. The variant is also rising rapidly in other regions and accounts for 15% to 26% of cases in areas monitored by the CDC.

big number

1,159,864. The same number of Covid deaths have occurred in the US since January 2020, according to CDC data. Since the beginning of September, there have been about 1,200 to 1,400 Covid deaths nationwide each week, the lowest figures since the pandemic began and well below the peak of about 26,000 around the beginning of 2021 when Omicron reported a wave of cases. Had started.

what to see

There is another category that sits above WHO’s “Variant of Interest” category that the organization has not used since the emergence of Omicron. The “variant of concern” threshold, which would likely protect variants with Greek letter nicknames like alpha, beta or delta, is reserved for strains that pose a significantly increased risk to public health. Such variants would have been shown to be more infectious, cause more severe disease or evade the protection of vaccines and treatments.

tangent line

The CDC said that JN.1 is still closely related to BA.2.86 despite the difference in name. The difference depends on how the variants are named, the CDC said, adding that “there is only one change in the spike protein between JN.1 and BA.2.86.” The spike protein is an important part of the coronavirus that allows the virus to enter cells and cause infection.

Further reading

