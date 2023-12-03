J&K Bank hosts Secretary DFS Dr. Vivek Joshi

It is heartening to see that the schemes we make for the welfare of the people of the country are truly and effectively bringing about a change in improving the lives of the people at the grassroots level.

Dr. Vivek Joshi, Secretary DFS, MOF (Government of India), made these heartfelt remarks during a program titled ‘Swarozgar Utsav’ at the Corporate Headquarters of J&K Bank on the first day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir today.

The bank’s MD & CEO Baldev Prakash, General Managers, DGMs, entrepreneurs, beneficiaries, farmers, home-stay owners, media persons and other senior officials of the bank were present in the event. Representatives of KCCI and CA Stores Association (Lassipora) were also present on the occasion under the leadership of their respective presidents Javed Ahmed Tenga and Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi.

Secretary DFS Dr. Vivek Joshi, who was the chief guest on the occasion, further said, “Through my brief interaction with the entrepreneurs operating the stalls set up under the ‘Swarozgar Utsav’ here, I can see that J&K Bank Commendable work is being done in effective implementation. Government schemes here. And I commend you for the deep sense of connect with the beneficiaries which was quite evident during my interactions with them at the stalls.

At the event, sanction letters worth Rs 45 crore were distributed among the beneficiaries availing bank finance under various products and sponsored schemes. A corporate film capturing snapshots of the Bank’s 85 year journey was also shown on the occasion followed by a detailed presentation.

The Chief Guest described both the film of the Bank’s visit and the presentation on its systemic importance as impressive, saying, ‘The graph of J&K Bank has been continuously rising as its leadership has handled all the difficult situations such as COVID19 etc. very well. ,

“Now I understand why J&K Bank is the most popular bank here,” he said.

Advocating for aggressive promotion and implementation of the newly launched PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Secretary DFS said, “The scheme is designed to provide end-to-end support to traditional artists and craftsmen engaged in 18 identified trades through skill training, access to collateral Designed to provide overall support. Free credit, modern equipment, market linkage support and incentives for digital transactions.”

He said, “The scheme is designed to further the Prime Minister’s vision of inclusive growth, and aims to upgrade both the mental horizons and tool-kit of artisans and craftsmen and transform them into entrepreneurs of tomorrow.”

Emphasizing the need to deepen digital penetration, he also urged banks to increase public awareness programs about digital fraud, which is on the rise across the country. He also said that more emphasis should be laid on constant awareness among the public about updating enrollments from time to time and regularizing dormant accounts for their benefit.

Earlier, Dr. Vivek Joshi visited the stalls set up by entrepreneurs who have availed various government sponsored products and finance of the Bank under various employment generation schemes. He interacted with young entrepreneurs and heard their experiences and feedback about the Bank’s schemes and services.

In his welcome address, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash highlighted the leading role of the Bank in implementing various schemes sponsored by the Central and Union Territory Government. “Furthermore – I am happy to share that under the employment generation campaign named ‘Swarozgar Utsav’ in Jammu and Kashmir – banks have provided loans worth Rs 1598 crore to about 38000 youth, thereby helping them during the last five months. More than 96,000 people have benefited. And being the leading financial institution here, J&K Bank alone has contributed more than 90% of the loans sanctioned”, he said.

He further said, “As we talk about the progress made by our bank, it is time to recognize that financial inclusion and digital banking are playing a vital role in the growth and prosperity of our country. And the credit for all this unprecedented change – making banking and doing business easier for the common man – goes to the visionary financial leadership of the country including the dignitaries here at DFS.

The function concluded with the vote of thanks presented by Ashutosh Sarin, General Manager of the Bank, who expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, especially the Chief Guest. “Receiving the sanction letter in your hands has boosted the morale of the beneficiaries and will motivate them to become job providers rather than job seekers,” he said.

Source: risingkashmir.com