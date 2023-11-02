JJCVerse revolutionizes the gaming landscape with the integration of blockchain, NFTs, and multiplayer systems

Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an unprecedented step to reshape the future of gaming, JJCiverse, a project conceived by lifelong gamers, is incorporating blockchain and NFT systems into next-generation gaming experiences. Has been. The company aims to redefine the way games are played, created, and distributed by integrating its proprietary currency “JJC” coins and functional NFTs into the gaming sphere.

JJCVerse’s driving philosophy revolves around creating enjoyable gaming experiences without succumbing to the greed-driven mechanics typically found in pay platforms. “We want our games to be more than just games,” he said. [insert spokesperson’s name, title], “We envision a new era where crypto and NFTs are not just financial tools but the backbone of an inclusive, skill-based, and truly fun gaming environment.”

At the core of JJCVerse’s ambitious project is the introduction of the JJC Coin, which will serve as the primary currency across all games within the ecosystem. This ties in with the advent of functional NFTs, specifically NFT Tarot cards, which can be used in any JJCiverse game, causing their value to increase as the ecosystem grows.

JJCVerse is not only pushing the boundaries in the theoretical realm, but also in practical implementation with four games in the pipeline. The first, Victory of Sucker (VOS), is ready to play and offers a mix of casual, real-time MOBA and strategy features. Available on Android with an iOS version under development, VoS is designed to cater to all age groups and genders with an emphasis on skills and inclusivity.

Zoobiemon in the Last World is another exciting project under development, which allows players to explore an MMORPG open world. Players have the freedom to create, build, and create their own careers thanks to what can be achieved within blockchain-based games.

Haremverse and Zobimon Begins, two other games in development, target different areas. Haremverse focuses on team management with AAA-like graphics, while Zobimon Begins aims to expand the JJverse ecosystem beyond the crypto space through a single-player downloadable format.

A portion of JJCVerse’s revenues will contribute to a community fund designed to assist developers, musicians, artists, and gamers from various fields. The platform is also open to third-party asset development, encouraging a more community-driven approach to game development.

Looking ahead, 2024 is going to be an important year for JJCVerse’s ongoing innovation. The highly anticipated single-player game Zoobimon Begins will launch, serving as a narrative introduction to its larger counterpart, Zoobimon in the Last World, which is also expected to make its debut.

Along with these launches, the introduction of the HRV token, along with the release of the Haremverse, will add an additional layer of financial mobility to the ecosystem. With these rollouts, JJCVerse aims to deliver on its promise to merge skill-based, inclusive gaming experiences with blockchain technology and NFTs, an important step in realizing its vision for the future of the gaming industry.

About JJCiverse

Founded by a team of gamers committed to raising the quality and scope of the gaming industry, JJCVerse aims to set new standards by incorporating blockchain technology and NFTs into mainstream gaming. The company’s dedication to skill-based, community-driven projects puts it at the forefront of gaming’s next big leap.

Disclaimer: This article constitutes no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

media Contact:

Website:

Twitter:

Telegram Group:

play store:

Name – Krichanont Songprakon

Company-Jojojosoft

Location-Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

Email – [email protected]

Source: www.investorsobserver.com