Jirapa ‘Dubai’ safari resort owner murdered, police detained a suspect

The owner of the safari resort in Jirapa, Upper West Region, commonly known as “Jirapa Dubai”, has died.

Eric Johnson was allegedly stabbed to death on Saturday night, according to Graphic Online.

Eric Johnson recently built the Royal Cozy Hills Hotel, nicknamed Jirapa Dubai, in the Upper West Region.

It has a 4 kilometer safari park which houses a variety of animals including zebras. It has an artificial lake full of fish, aquatic activities or sports (jet ski).

Graphic Online believes Eric Johnson was attacked by unknown assailants on Saturday night [Feb 10] And stabbed him to death.

Police have not yet commented on the incident but it has generated discussion in the public sphere.

Eric Johnson, an entrepreneur, revealed that he decided to build a safari resort in Jirapa to help open the area to tourists, creating employment opportunities in the area and boosting the local economy.

Police said in a statement Sunday afternoon that the suspect had been detained.

Police said Eric Johnson was found covered in blood in a room at the Royal Cozy Hills Hotel

The Inspector General of Police is said to have deployed a team of investigators and experts led by the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to work with the Upper West Regional Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation of the incident.

A copy of the statement issued by the police on the incident is attached below

Police begin investigation into death of CEO of Cossey Hill Hotel in Jirapa

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kosi Hill Hotel in Jirapa, Upper West Region.

The deceased was found soaked in blood in a hotel room on February 11, 2024.

The regional crime scene management team has visited the incident site.

One person has been detained to assist in the investigation.

The Inspector General of Police has deployed a team of investigators and experts led by the Director General/CID to work with the Upper West Regional Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation of the incident.

Source: graphiconline.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are those of the authors and do not reflect the opinions of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility, legal or otherwise, for the accuracy of its content. Please report any inappropriate content to us and we will evaluate it on priority basis.

Featured video

Source: www.peacefmonline.com