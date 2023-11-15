The fifth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar returns to Ybor City on Sunday, December 10 with fun for the whole family, including face painting, Santa Village, live entertainment and more.

Boyz 2 Men Inc. is thrilled to announce the return of Jingle Bell Market in Ybor. Taking place on Sunday, December 10, the event will once again transform historic Ybor City’s Centennial Park into a holiday wonderland featuring an array of family-friendly activities, live entertainment and seasonal fun.

The fifth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar in Ybor invites attendees to experience a day filled with joy, laughter and holiday cheer. The event will feature live bands, captivating live performers, delicious food trucks and a variety of holiday vendors offering unique gifts and treats for the season.

Santa’s Village, a central attraction of the market, will host holiday-themed activities, including Santa’s arts and crafts workshop, free face painting for little ones, a video gaming truck for all ages and capturing the magic of the season. Includes opportunity to. With free pictures with Santa himself.

“Our aim with the Jingle Bell Bazaar in Ybor is to create an unforgettable experience that brings our community together in the spirit of the season,” said event coordinator Linda Archie. “We are excited to provide a day filled with festive entertainment and unique shopping opportunities that highlight the essence of the holidays.”

One of the highlights of this year’s Jingle Bell Bazaar is the Red Velvet Cake Contest. As part of the festivities, local bakers and cake enthusiasts are invited to showcase their culinary talents in a friendly competition. The judges will select the most delicious, velvety creation and the winner will receive a prestigious title and a special prize. Visitors can also sample these delicious creations, making it a delight for cake lovers.

Jingle Bell Market in Ybor is also excited to announce the ‘Fostering a Dream Young Entrepreneur Scholarship’ generously sponsored by GROW Financial Foundation. This scholarship provides financial assistance to young entrepreneurs who are pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams and striving to make a positive impact in the business world.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Red Velvet Cake Contest and the Fostering a Dream Young Entrepreneur Scholarship this year,” said Archie. “These additions add an additional layer of excitement and community involvement to our annual event, emphasizing our commitment to fostering the creativity, talent and dreams of our young entrepreneurs.”

The event is open to the public and free for all to attend, offering a day of family-oriented activities and fun experiences.

For sponsorship opportunities or more information about the event, please contact Archie at [email protected] or visit the event website www.jinglebellbazaar.com.

Source: www.ospreyobserver.com