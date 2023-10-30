Jimmy Fallon proves he’s still accident prone years after viral finger injury in hilarious video with his daughter

Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

since Jimmy Fallon takes over as host The Tonight Show In 2014, he has been quite the multitasker. Not only is she a talented late night TV presenter, but she has since Collaborated with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and others on the podcast project strike force five (amid the WGA strike) while remaining a loving family man. While Fallon juggles his career and family, he probably shouldn’t be holding his phone and riding a bike at the same time. Proof of this is shown through a hilarious new video featuring his daughter, which was filmed years after Fallon’s viral finger injury.

Like every parent says while teaching their child to ride a bike, hold the handlebar with both hands! Sadly, Jimmy Fallon thought he could get away with not following that rule after he tried to film his daughter while they were biking. Needless to say, it didn’t go well for the first one snl star. Take a look at their extremely hilarious Instagram video below:

As the star herself points out in her Instagram caption, you shouldn’t ride a bike with your daughter and also shouldn’t film her. fever pitch Doing so caused the alum to stumble, resulting in the camera spinning in circles. But as you can hear the talk show host say at the end, that’s okay! This doting dad could learn a thing or two from his daughter’s bike-riding perspective, as she rode the bike brilliantly while she was away. Two Hands on handlebar. GoPro commented on the post saying it has its own solution for filming and riding bikes. (Does anyone smell support here?)

This wouldn’t be the first time Jimmy Fallon has proven himself accident-prone. Back in 2015, he suffered a nasty finger injury After slipping on a matted rug. If you saw her without her wedding ring at that time, it wasn’t because there was trouble in heaven. It all had to do with the way he landed. His finger became dislocated after his wedding ring got stuck on the counter. If you dare to look it up on Google, the first one late night The host suffered “ring avulsion”, which was not good.

In most cases of “ring avulsion” people lose their fingers. Luckily for the comedian that wasn’t the case, as he had a lengthy surgery, spent 10 days in the ICU and lost feeling in his arm for eight weeks as a result. Because all of Jimmy Fallon’s points are still intact, he has since been able to Shoot a fireball with Heidi Klum And Hilarious Whip and Nae Nae In the air. According to ew The snl experienced saw real housewives of new york city While recuperating, which isn’t a bad way to spend the time.

After watching the video of Jimmy Fallon’s bike tumbling while filming his daughter, one can learn two things from it. One is that weekend update The days of co-host feuds are not over yet. And yes, don’t film and ride a bike at the same time until you’ve mastered the GoPro stick.

new episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Airing weekend nights at 11:35 pm ET as part of the 2023 TV schedule.

