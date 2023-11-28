November 28, 2023
Jimmy Buffett worked on new music video promoting pet adoption before his death


The video shows never-before-seen footage of the “Margaritaville” singer — who died on Sept. 1 — enjoying the good life with his dogs

<p>Jimmy Buffett Official/Youtube</p> <p> Jimmy Buffett collaborated with the ASPCA on a music video promoting pet adoption before his death” src=’></p> <p>Jimmy Buffett Official/Youtube</p> <p> Jimmy Buffett collaborated with the ASPCA on a music video promoting pet adoption before his death” src=’class=’caas-img’></p><div class=

Jimmy Buffett Official/Youtube

Jimmy Buffett collaborated with the ASPCA on a music video promoting pet adoption before his death

Jimmy Buffett’s love for animals continues even today.

The “Margaritaville” singer, who died on Sept. 1 at age 76, teamed up with the ASPCA to create a special music video promoting pet adoption, called “Like My Dog.” Video – which was first unveiled Today And highlights the special bonds people share with their animals – including never-before-seen footage of Buffett playing with his dogs and enjoying the good life.

The clip begins with the musician wearing a coat, scarf and hat going for a walk with his dogs. She has a tennis ball in one hand, which a puppy excitedly tries to catch.

“Hi, this is Jim and Jim’s dog,” Buffett says. “We’re back in business here. If you have dogs out there, I’m your guy.”

He jokes, “Just remember, we don’t raise cats, we don’t raise frogs. Here at the gym, we just raise dogs.”

The video shows one of her puppies sitting in a music studio, using his paws to move controls on a mixing console. As the first notes of “Like My Dog” begin to play, a montage of clips shows Buffett’s canine assistants joining him for sunny boat rides, fishing trips and more. Other pet owners are also shown enjoying everyday moments with their animals.

RELATED: Remembering Jimmy Buffett’s Life in Pictures

In the video, Buffett sings about his ideal relationship, inspired by the easy, unconditional love of his dogs, including the lyrics: “She never tells me she’s fed up with this house. She never says, ‘Why don’t you get off that couch?’ / It doesn’t cost her when she wants to go out / I want you to love me like my dog.’

According to the ASPCA, Buffett was inspired to create the music video after asking his fans to share videos of themselves with their dogs under the hashtag #LikeMyDog.

Never miss a story – sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to get the latest on everything PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to fascinating human interest stories.

“The dedication and humanity that Jimmy Buffett showed in his music translated into his love for animals, especially pets and wildlife,” Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO, said in a statement. “This collaboration honors Jimmy’s legacy and animal advocacy and reflects our shared commitment to helping vulnerable dogs find safe and loving homes.”

RELATED: Jimmy Buffett’s final days were filled with laughter, sister says: ‘He brought happiness to so many’ (Exclusive)

<p>Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage</p> <p> Jimmy Buffett to perform in May 2022″ src=’></p> <p>Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage</p> <p> Jimmy Buffett to perform in May 2022″ src=’class=’caas-img’></p> <p>Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage</p> <p> Jimmy Buffett to perform in May 2022</p> <p>“Like My Dog” is featured on Buffett’s final album <em>equal stress on all parts</em>Which was released on 3 November. The 14-track album – announced just days after Buffett’s death – charted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and held the No. 1 spot on the Rock & Americana chart.</p> <p>Earlier this month, Buffett was honored by his music peers with a tribute at the CMA Awards in Nashville. Country stars Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney and the Zac Brown Band performed a medley of some of Buffett’s greatest hits.</p> <p>The “Gypsies in the Palace” singer was also honored during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday when the Macy’s Great American Marching Band performed “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”</p> <p>To learn more about adopting a pet from the ASPCA or to find a local animal shelter in your area, visit aspca.org/adopt.</p> <p>For more People news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!</p> <p>Read the original article on People.</p> <p><a href=Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

What 2024 S&P 500 Forecasts Really Say About the Stock Market

What 2024 S&P 500 Forecasts Really Say About the Stock Market

November 28, 2023
XRP, BNB among Altcoins losing correlation with Bitcoin: Data

XRP, BNB among Altcoins losing correlation with Bitcoin: Data

November 28, 2023

You may have missed

What 2024 S&P 500 Forecasts Really Say About the Stock Market

What 2024 S&P 500 Forecasts Really Say About the Stock Market

November 28, 2023
XRP, BNB among Altcoins losing correlation with Bitcoin: Data

XRP, BNB among Altcoins losing correlation with Bitcoin: Data

November 28, 2023
S&P Global says falling bond yields make another Fed rate hike likely next month, but expects a quicker pace of cuts in 2024.

S&P Global says falling bond yields make another Fed rate hike likely next month, but expects a quicker pace of cuts in 2024.

November 28, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Ancient Crimean treasures returned to Ukraine after nearly decade-long ownership dispute

November 28, 2023
Supply Chain Orchestration: Making Harmony out of Chaos

Supply Chain Orchestration: Making Harmony out of Chaos

November 28, 2023
What is Mounjaro/Zepbound vs Ozempic? Everything to Know

What is Mounjaro/Zepbound vs Ozempic? Everything to Know

November 28, 2023