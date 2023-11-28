Jimmy Buffett worked on new music video promoting pet adoption before his death

The video shows never-before-seen footage of the “Margaritaville” singer — who died on Sept. 1 — enjoying the good life with his dogs

Jimmy Buffett Official/Youtube

Jimmy Buffett collaborated with the ASPCA on a music video promoting pet adoption before his death

Jimmy Buffett’s love for animals continues even today.

The “Margaritaville” singer, who died on Sept. 1 at age 76, teamed up with the ASPCA to create a special music video promoting pet adoption, called “Like My Dog.” Video – which was first unveiled Today And highlights the special bonds people share with their animals – including never-before-seen footage of Buffett playing with his dogs and enjoying the good life.

The clip begins with the musician wearing a coat, scarf and hat going for a walk with his dogs. She has a tennis ball in one hand, which a puppy excitedly tries to catch.

“Hi, this is Jim and Jim’s dog,” Buffett says. “We’re back in business here. If you have dogs out there, I’m your guy.”

He jokes, “Just remember, we don’t raise cats, we don’t raise frogs. Here at the gym, we just raise dogs.”

The video shows one of her puppies sitting in a music studio, using his paws to move controls on a mixing console. As the first notes of “Like My Dog” begin to play, a montage of clips shows Buffett’s canine assistants joining him for sunny boat rides, fishing trips and more. Other pet owners are also shown enjoying everyday moments with their animals.

In the video, Buffett sings about his ideal relationship, inspired by the easy, unconditional love of his dogs, including the lyrics: “She never tells me she’s fed up with this house. She never says, ‘Why don’t you get off that couch?’ / It doesn’t cost her when she wants to go out / I want you to love me like my dog.’

According to the ASPCA, Buffett was inspired to create the music video after asking his fans to share videos of themselves with their dogs under the hashtag #LikeMyDog.

“The dedication and humanity that Jimmy Buffett showed in his music translated into his love for animals, especially pets and wildlife,” Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO, said in a statement. “This collaboration honors Jimmy’s legacy and animal advocacy and reflects our shared commitment to helping vulnerable dogs find safe and loving homes.”

Source